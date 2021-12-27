This December, Prince Albert and his children went to see a screening of two beautiful feature-length films: “GOGO” and “Naïs in the land of wolves”.

The festive period is ideal for spending quality time with the family. As a change from the familiar, perhaps over-familiar Christmas films, here are two films that have received the royal seal of approval from Prince Albert and his twins.

© Photo Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Education and nature are centre stage

“GOGO”, directed by Pascal Plisson, was screened at the Grimaldi Forum on November 29, as part of the International Convention on Children’s Rights. It tells the incredible story of “the oldest schoolgirl in the world” (“gogo” means “grandmother” in Swahili), who goes to school at the venerable age of 90.

There is a strong pro-education message, especially for Kenyan girls who are too often forced into marriage and are not welcome in the classroom.

Another film to catch: “Naïs in the land of wolves”, a documentary backed by the Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco, through the Human-Wildlife Initiative. It was screened on December 14 at the Cinéma des Beaux-Arts, with Prince Albert and his children attending.

The pitch: Rémy Massaglia and Naïs, his daughter who is now 4, lived for two years in the Mercantour wilderness. The fascinating film follows them as they come into contact with wolves…