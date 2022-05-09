The festival that blew a breath of fresh air into the film industry is back from May 31 to June 3.

It’s one cinema event after the other! The Monte-Carlo and Cannes Film Festivals now make way for the second Monaco Streaming Film Festival. Running from May 31 to June 3, at the Grimaldi Forum, the festival will celebrate and reward creations that are broadcast on video-on-demand platforms.

Over the four days, the programme will include: previews, awards evenings, conferences and galas where you can meet industry professionals but also actors.

The 23 films and series and the 80 short films will not only be screened in the Forum, but also live on the event’s website. This is a Streaming festival after all!

The names of the films and series have not been announced as yet, but our editorial staff will be sure to keep you informed when the time comes.

Each screening, whether at the Forum or on the internet, is free of charge. There is a charge for the conferences and gala dinners, however.

For more details and to book your tickets: Monaco Streaming Film Festival