Prince Albert II of Monaco got to try out all the gadgets on this Aston Martin DB5, which made a detour via the Prince’s Palace on its way to the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco for Top Marques.

The Aston Martin DB5 is without a doubt one of James Bond’s favourite cars. It made a number of appearances in the 007 films, from the classic Goldfinger to the more recent Casino Royale and Spectre. Fax, reversible number plate, smoke screen… And not forgetting the indispensable champagne cooler as a final touch in this vehicle with absolutely ALL the options.

© Top Marques Monaco / Facebook

© Top Marques Monaco / Facebook

The replica of the Aston Martin DB5 Monde can be seen in the classic cars exhibition hall from this Thursday, June 9.