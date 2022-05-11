A hundred exhibitors from all over the world will be showing off their jewels on wheels.

Calling all lovers of exclusive cars and new technologies. 2022 sees the return of Top Marques, the exhibition where everything is for sale, after being postponed twice due to Covid.

Over 110 legendary and rare cars will be on display from 8 to 12 June at the Grimaldi Forum. Among them, James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5, a unique model with all the accessories from the film, on sale worldwide for the modest sum of 3 million euros, brands like Bugatti, Ferrari and Bentley as well as others that are less known to the general public, such as Dallara or Pambuffetti.

© Top Marques – Deus Vayanne © Top Marques – Ferrari SF90 Spider © Top Marques – Pambuffetti PJ-01

The 17th edition will showcase iconic Classic Cars from the 1950s to the 1990s. You will be able to discover or rediscover the Lamborghini Miura, former F1 racing cars, but also vehicles from Prince Albert II’s private collection.

© Top Marques – DPM Motors © Top Marques – Kalmar 7-97 © Top Marques – Renault 4 CV

No fewer than 10 worldwide and 3 European launches will take place at this event. An ideal opportunity to buy new vehicles exclusively.

15 motorcycles, three aerial vehicles, two boats, a number of cars, flying motorcycles and a curiosity, an Electric Surfboard designed by Maison Lagerfeld, will contribute to the show’s exceptional diversity.

© Top Marques – Jetson One © Top Marques – Frauscher © Top Marques – E-surf

All vehicles on show will be for sale, with the exception of a few unique models and those from the Prince’s private collection.

If the mood takes you, you can add to your supercar collection from 8pm on Wednesday, June 8. An exclusive VIP evening is being organised at €250 per head, where you can have a preview of all the items that are up for sale.

The show itself will open on June 9 at noon, after the official launch of the new edition by the Prince. Tickets are available for €75 on the first two days and €45 on Saturday and Sunday.

GMK, the famous influencer, will be there and you can even get an autograph and a photo on his stand. There’s a rumour that one of his cars could be on show and that visitors can sign the bodywork.

More info and ticket reservations – For every ticket sold, €1 will be donated to Monaco Disease Power