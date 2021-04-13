











Scheduled to take place from the 1 to 5 September 2021, the 17th edition of the Top Marques Supercar show has now been postponed for a second time. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event will now be taking place in spring 2022.

An unmissable exhibition for any motorcar fanatic, the Top Marques supercar show in Monaco is one of the best events in the calendar, but one that will unfortunately not be going ahead in 2021. Instead, it will be held from the 8 to 12 June 2022 in the Grimaldi Forum. “It is obviously a difficult to decision to have to make, but the event could not go ahead smoothly with the current situation,” explained Salim Zehgdar, CEO of Tops Marques, during a recent press conference published on the event’s website. “As the future remains uncertain and international restrictions are still in place, it is with regret that the 17th edition of the Top Marques supercar show in Monaco has had to be postponed.” Any tickets purchased for the 2021 edition will be refunded via the purchase site, notably the Grimaldi Forum or Fnac Spectacles.

Sports cars from 1950s to 1990s on show

Once better days arrive and the event can finally take place, it is set to be better than ever, as organisers hope to invite exhibitors and many visitors, particularly from abroad. “My teams and I are already working on bringing you an incredible edition…we have lots of surprises planned and many new features in store, ready for a great celebration of motor cars!” explained Salim Zeghdar. For this 17th edition, there will be a new section dedicated to sports cars from the 1950s to 1990s, taking visitors back in time with its retro atmosphere and classic cars.

