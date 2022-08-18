Each year, the Princess Grace Award, presented by the Princess Grace Foundation-USA, recognises several artists and supports them in launching their careers.

On 5 August, the Princess Grace Foundation-USA announced the results of the Princess Grace Awards. This award is aimed at artists who are beginning their careers in theatre, dance and film and provides them with professional and financial support. To date, over 800 artists have received the prestigious reward.

The official award ceremony will take place on 3 November in New York. Eighteen winners will receive grants of $10,000 each, and six honorary winners will receive grants of $1,000:

Theatre: Siena Zoë Allen, Héctor Alvarez, Abigail C. Onwunali, Kate Russell, Gabriela Saker and Francisco Mendoza. The honorary winners are Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Dane Figueroa Edidi and Britnie Narcisse.

Dance and choreography: Abdiel Figueroa Reyes, Mira Nadon, Jake Tribus, Kameron N. Saunders, Omar Román de Jesús and Maleek Washington. The honorary winners are Eleni Loving and Ashley Simpson.

Film: Kelechi Agwuncha, Río Castañeda, Jahmil Eady, Jeanette Fantone, Katie Mathews and Diana Milena Ojeda Castellanos. The honorary laureate is Hazel McKibbin.

In parallel, nine other artists received a Special Foundation Award, which guarantees financial support for specific projects: Carlos Armesto, Nikki Brake-Sillá, Mitch McCabe, Rashaun Mitchell, Iva Radivojevic, Zoe Scofield, Robyn Mineko Williams, Rose Bond and Shamel Pitts. Scholarships were also awarded to young talents to help them pursue their artistic careers.