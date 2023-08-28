Stats Pack: Nantes vs. AS Monaco

Despite putting in a hugely dominant performance against Nantes and topping the stats sheet in a host of metrics, AS Monaco ultimately had to settle for a point in what was an exciting 3-3 draw away from home.

While Les Monegasques held the ascendancy in so many areas of the game, the clinical Canaries ensured the spoils were shared, as they expertly took their chances on their way to bagging their three goals from just three shots.

The below figures and graphics from Wyscout offer some interesting examples of how Monaco, who still retain their place atop the Ligue 1 standings, led the way vs. Nantes, plus give an insight into Adi Hutter’s tactical setup, in our latest stats pack feature.

Match Stats

Average Positions Map

Passing Map

XG Map

Shot Map and Data

Key Passing Data