Monaco's Best
Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Directory - CultureCulture
Directory - EventsEvents
Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Directory - TourismTourism
Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Feature

Stats Pack: Nantes vs. AS Monaco

By Edward Stratmann
Published on 28 August 2023
1 minute read
By Edward Stratmann
- 28 August 2023
1 minute read

Despite putting in a hugely dominant performance against Nantes and topping the stats sheet in a host of metrics, AS Monaco ultimately had to settle for a point in what was an exciting 3-3 draw away from home.

While Les Monegasques held the ascendancy in so many areas of the game, the clinical Canaries ensured the spoils were shared, as they expertly took their chances on their way to bagging their three goals from just three shots. 

The below figures and graphics from Wyscout offer some interesting examples of how Monaco, who still retain their place atop the Ligue 1 standings, led the way vs. Nantes, plus give an insight into Adi Hutter’s tactical setup, in our latest stats pack feature.

Match Stats
Average Positions Map
Passing Map
XG Map
Shot Map and Data
Key Passing Data
Ground Duels Data