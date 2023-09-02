Ligue 1: Dominant AS Monaco cruise to victory vs. Lens

Up against one of the elite teams in Ligue 1, AS Monaco rose to the occasion superbly by producing a scintillating showing to defeat Lens 3-0 at the Stade Louis II under the eyes of Prince Albert II.

The Match

Wanting to keep up their impressive start to the season, Adi Hutter made just the one change for this colossal clash, bringing in Guillermo Maripan for Denis Zakaria, with this continuity serving as a solid foundation for success.

Racing out of the blocks and eager to impose themselves from the outset, ASM unleashed some early sighters from Youssouf Fofana and Takumi Minamino.

Settling into the game nicely and looking very comfortable, it wasn’t long until Les Monegasques took the lead when Wilfried Singo scored his first goal for the club following yet another masterful delivery from Caio Henrique.

While Les Sang et Or immediately tried to respond through Angelo Fulgini, it would be the home side who scored next, this time courtesy of Aleksandr Golovin, with the playmaker coolly converting after Minamino led a blistering counter.

Holding a two goal lead at the interval against a team they lost twice to last season, Hutter’s men then sealed the points when Henrique beautifully found Maripan to power them to an unassailable 3-0 advantage.

The stage was then perfectly set to give exciting new signing Folarin Balogun his debut, who relished the opportunity and applause from the fans.

Despite Lens having some decent attempts during the second stanza, which Philipp Kohn and his defence were on hand to repel, there would be no denying ASM.

Closing out the game coherently while keeping an all-important clean sheet, this collectively strong performance ensures Monaco head to the international break in fine style and on top of the standings.

Hutter’s Debrief

“I am happy today, because we played the most complicated opponent at the start of the season, the vice-champion of France. However, we created a lot of chances, scored three goals and brought back a clean sheet. I’m also happy because we scored from a set-piece, which wasn’t the case until now. It was a very good performance from us and I’m very happy to have 10 points tonight after four games,” a delighted Hutter insisted.

“We worked very well during the pre-season, especially during the training camp in England, doing intense training and rehearsing the phases of play that we see today. But also by organising numerous meetings with the players. It is the fruit of this work that means we have ten points in our pocket this evening – even if I would have preferred to have twelve (smile)!”

Key Stats

By the numbers, the fact ASM held the ascendancy in terms of expected goals (1.09 to 0.67), shots on target (6 to 1), big chances created (2 to 0) and possession (52% to 48%) showed they were good value for their victory.

Up Next

Having now won three of their first four games and playing with authority, intensity and conviction, it’ll be fascinating to see if Monaco can continue their momentum when the Ligue 1 season resumes against Lorient on September 17.