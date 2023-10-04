London to Monaco by bike to protect the oceans

It took a week of pedalling to complete the seven-leg journey.

1100 kilometres. That was the journey completed by some 100 cyclists who left London on September 19 to cycle to Monaco . The plucky ‘peloton’ arrived in the Principality on Tuesday September 26, and was greeted by Prince Albert II in person on the Place du Palais Princier.

There was a relaxed and friendly atmosphere when the cyclists arrived – © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

The Sovereign congratulated the men and women on their sporting but also charitable achievement, as the funds raised are being donated to the Blue Marine Foundation, a charity that strives to protect the seas and oceans by combatting overfishing. Speaking to Monaco Info, the Director of the environmental organiation Claire Brook made no secret of her delight: “We were greeted by the Prince, which is fabulous. Now we are celebrating, because it was a really tough challenge for the cyclists, but it is for a good cause,” she said with a smile.