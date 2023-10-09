Monte-Carlo Ballets: Tickets on sale soon, programme revealed

The 2023-2024 season is on the theme of creation.

After a tour in South Korea, Switzerland and Italy, the company is returning to Monaco for the creation of L’Enfant et les Sortilèges (the Child and the Magic Spells) by Jean-Christophe Maillot, from 20 to 23 December, with 240 artists on stage! This is a must-see event, so make a note in your diary now!

Tickets are on pre-sale until October 9 at reduced rates:

€31 in category 1 (instead of €39)

(instead of €39) €26 in category 2 (instead of €34)

The Monte Carlo Ballets company will also stay in Monaco for Carmen by Johan Inger before touring in France, Italy, the US and Hungary throughout February, March and part of April. It will return to the Principality for To The Point(e), with Christopher Wheeldon’s Within the Golden Hour, Vers un Pays Sage (Towards a Wise Country) by Jean-Christophe Maillot and Sharon Eyal’s Autodance performed the same evening.

The dancers will travel again to Poland, Germany and Spain in May before returning to Monaco in June for the Gala de L’Académie. A key moment in the year with newcomers performing in the Salle Garnier for the first time, while Academy graduates take their final bow before joining an international company.

In November

In the meantime, the Monaco Dance Forum will take place on 14, 15, 16 and 17 November, staritng with the show “C’est beau !” by 6eSens and DK-Bel, where able-bodied and disabled dancers will perform together, thanks to a collaboration involving several non-profits such as AMHM (Association Monégasque d’Handicapés Moteurs), Monaco Disease Power, or A.M.A.P.E.I. “An indescribable experience that will stay with you forever,” the organisers promise.

You can also see Sol Invictus by Hervé Koubi. Halfway between hip-hop physicality and classical elevation Sol Invictus is “a declaration of love, my declaration of love for dance, its past, its present, its future.”

“The Phantom of the Opera” to be performed in Monaco this winter

Also not be missed is the free screening of Carmen Jones directed by Otto Preminger.