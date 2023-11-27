Awards for 5 young activists in presence of Prince Albert II

The Summit was hosted by Trisha Shetty, founder of the NGO SheSays, and included an a capella performance of "Imagine" by Niki Black, as a message of peace - © Young Activists Summit / Pierre Albouy

The winners received a grant to implement a field project, at the Palace of Nations in Geneva.

There were nearly 20,000 online participants from 144 countries at the Young Activists Summit, whose theme for 2023 was ‘Peace and Reconciliation,’ but only five were rewarded for “the remarkable impact they have driven in their communities to advance peace within their communities, and reconcile humans with nature.” Here is the list of the winners and their fields of action:

Sawyedollah Maung, 22 years old, Myanmar – Rohingya people’s rights

Maïmouna Ba, 27 years old, Burkina Faso – Building peace in the Sahel region

Nisreen Elsaim, aged 29, Sudan – Climate action for peace

Francisco Vera, 14 yrs, Colombia – Environmental protection

Roshni Perween, aged 25, India –Child marriage prevention

The 650 participants in the hall observed a minute of silence to pay tribute to the victims of conflict, violence and climate change – © Young Activists Summit / Pierre Albouy

“It is as a man of mature years that I would like to speak to you today, not to lecture you, you don’t need to be lectured at all, especially by generations who are leaving the planet, the world, and peace in such a sorry state. What my age has to tell you is the opposite of a lecture. It is an encouragement. Encouragement to take a course of action, to maintain your enthusiasm, your optimism and your desire to change the world,” said Prince Albert II at the opening of this 5th edition in Switzerland.

As stated by the Prince’s Foundation, “the event reaffirms and fully embodies the ongoing commitment of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation to future generations.”