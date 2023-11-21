The (extensive) programme for European Waste Reduction Week

European Week for Waste Reduction runs from 21 to 26 November 2023 in Monaco. © Monaco Town Council

A wide range of initiatives will be organised in the Principality from 21 to 26 November.

The traditional presentation of the EWWR programme to the press was full of compelling stories and positive announcements, following a successful 2022 edition where over 3,000 people were involved in 83 actions. Monaco is taking part in the European initiative for the 5th consecutive year and, for this 2023 edition, is focusing on the chosen theme of packaging, which accounts for almost 5.6 million tonnes of waste in French households every year.

The programme was presented to the press in the presence of local stakeholders on Friday morning. © Communication Department

A website for monitoring local actions

Before getting into the programme itself, a new feature was proudly announced by the Environment Department, in collaboration with the Inter-Ministerial Delegation on Digital Transition (DITN): the creation of a mini-website to monitor the EWWR’s progress. “It will be possible to view the actions by theme but also by date,” said Boris Szaflik, responsible for its implementation at the DITN.

The website is already up and running. © Monaco Tribune

Accessible via the YourMonaco app or by flashing a QR Code, which is due to be posted all over Monaco, the site will display an interactive map of the Principality and the places concerned by an ongoing or future action. An action might be an activity, a workshop, a collection, a treasure hunt… all part of the EWWR programme.

Schedule of initiatives that are open to the public

Institutional initiatives, led by Monaco Town Council, the Government or the Société Monégasque d’Assainissement (Monegasque sanitation company):

13 to 26 November: Collection of eyeglasses at the Fontvieille shopping centre.

Collection of eyeglasses at the Fontvieille shopping centre. 25 and 26 November: Exhibition of works made during the EWWR in the gallery at Fontvieille shopping centre

Exhibition of works made during the EWWR in the gallery at Fontvieille shopping centre 22 November, 9 am to noon : Stand to raise public awareness about waste reduction and possible alternatives to plastic on the Place d’Armes.

22 November from 3 pm to 5 pm: waste treasure hunt on Place d ‘Armes (sign up on +377 92 05 75 16).

21 through 24 Novembe r : Book drive at the La Condamine Market.

Book drive at the La Condamine Market. 24 November 2 pm – 6 pm: A giant «3R» (Reduce, reuse, recycle) game: creative workshops, a rally and an interactive quizz at L’Espace Lamartine (sign up at environnement@mairie.mc).

A giant «3R» (Reduce, reuse, recycle) game: creative workshops, a rally and an interactive quizz at L’Espace Lamartine (sign up at environnement@mairie.mc). 25 November from 3.30 pm to 6 pm : Munegu repair café at La Condamine Market

: Munegu repair café at La Condamine Market 21 through 25 November from 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm: Making a village out of cardboard packaging at the Princess Stéphanie Youth Centre (open to all from 6 years of age accompanied by an adult. To sign up: +377 93 50 75 05)

Making a village out of cardboard packaging at the Princess Stéphanie Youth Centre (open to all from 6 years of age accompanied by an adult. To sign up: +377 93 50 75 05) 22 November from 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm: DIY workshops with recycled materials at the Princess Stéphanie Youth Centre (open to Centre members).

Non-profit and business initiatives:

18-26 November: The Animal Fund is organising a webinar on the need to use ecological packaging (contact info@theanimalfund.net)

22 November 3 pm – 5 pm: Ecopolis is running a workshop to create gift wrapping using recyled shirts and fabric, on the Place d’Armes.

20-24 November from 10 am to 5 pm : Grant Thornton Monaco is organising a toy drive in aid of the Salvation Army, at their premises, 16 rue du Gabian.

22 November 3 pm to 5 pm: The Columbus Hotel Monte-Carlo is organising a zero-waste packaging workshop, led by a professional seamstress (booking required, +377 92 05 82 42)

The full EWWR 2023 programme is available on the website.

Single-use plastic banned in 2024