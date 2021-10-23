











The Government announced on 20 October the end of single-use plastic waste by 2024: a significant step forward in terms of sustainable development.

Monaco is going a little further in its efforts to reduce waste. Valérie Davenet, Director of the Environment, has set a series of deadlines for the next three years, with the aim of gradually banning all non-recyclable plastic waste. Her declaration is in keeping with the ambitious policy for sustainable development and protection of the oceans that the government set in motion several years ago.

On Wednesday 20 October, participants in the European Week for Waste Reduction (EWWR) were rewarded during a ceremony at the Oceanographic Museum. The 2020 edition, which was 100% virtual due to the health crisis, saw 45 entrants, who were involved in 36 accredited initiatives. The 2021 edition will be taking place very soon, from November 20 to 28.

The timetable for plastic waste bans

Here are the details of the measures being taken by the Government between now and 2024.

2021: a wide array of plastic waste already banned

Plastic plates, cup lids, steak picks and ice cream tubs, plus Styrofoam containers are no longer allowed since June this year. This is also the case for plastic confetti, balloon sticks and all oxo-degradable plastic products. Restaurant owners are no longer allowed to provide discounted meal deals if they include a plastic drinks can or bottle.

2022: ban on plastic food packaging and toys

Say goodbye to plastic film and plastic labels around fruit and vegetables, as well as to non-biodegradable tea bags and plastic toys in children’s meal deals. In addition, companies will be obliged to provide crockery at their employees’ eating areas. Restaurants and snack bars will have to charge for disposable cutlery.

2023: ban on checkout receipts and disposable tableware

A further step forward is the outright ban on restaurant owners providing disposable tableware when customers are eating in. Gone are automatic checkout receipts. Now they will only be provided at the specific request of the consumer.

2024: ban on single-use catering accessories

Finally, farewell to meal trays, punnets, sandwich wrappers and other single-use plastic containers, all of which will be banned.