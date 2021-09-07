











The Principality is in favour of a global solution to these problems.

On 1st and 2nd September in Geneva, the Principality participated in the Ministerial Conference on Marine Litter and Plastic Pollution. The conference was initiated by Germany, Ecuador, Ghana and Vietnam.

An opportunity for Monaco to reaffirm its commitment to combat the plastic pollution of the oceans, which we face on a daily basis. Indeed, the Mediterranean Sea is the most polluted sea in the world, with more than 3,000 billion particles of micro-plastic.

Towards an international convention?

The aim of the conference is to establish a common strategy to put an end to the ecological disaster that is marine waste and plastic pollution. The highlight? The strategy will be global.

The participating countries signed a ministerial declaration that will slowly lead to an international convention. The convention will need to address all aspects of the problem: production, recycling, recovery and disposal of plastic and plastic waste.

During this conference, the representative of Monaco stated that he was in favour of a global solution and to open negotiations at the next session of the United Nations Environment Assembly, which will take place in Nairobi, Kenya, from 28 February to 2 March 2022.