











On Thursday 6 May, four local authorities in Corsica and the Alpes-Maritimes department signed a memorandum, vowing to reduce their plastic consumption, after attending the EVER Monaco sustainability event last week.

Every year, more than eight million tonnes of plastic end up in our oceans. An environmental issue hitting the Mediterranean, which is the world’s most polluted sea with 3000 billion microplastic particles currently in the water. Faced with these concerning figures, four French cities in Southern France took action last Thursday and signed a memorandum in a bid to reduce their plastic usage. Teaming up with the organisation Beyond Plastic Med (BeMed), founded by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, four partners pledged to combat this problem: the French Riviera’s community body, the Nice Côte d’Azur metropolitan authority and authorities in the communes of Piève, Orano, Taravo and Ajaccio in Corsica.

Working together to promote sustainable practices

Prince Albert II of Monaco was present for the signing of this memorandum. Additionally, Bernard Fautrier, Special Advisor to the Monégasque Sovereign on environmental issues sought to remind people about the numerous objectives of this new alliance, during an interview with French newspaper Nice-Matin: “Working together to meet our goals and carry out group projects, developing complimentary interventions and a collaborative approach to technical and scientific matters, as well as promoting activities which could lead to more people adopting better practises and changing their behaviours.”

