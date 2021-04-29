











From Wednesday 5 to Friday 7 May, the 2021 edition of EVER Monaco will take place at the heart of the Espace Fontvieille. Since 2006, this exhibition has been an unmissable event, showcasing the latest developments in sustainable mobility and renewable energies.

Debates, conferences and networking opportunities, this event unites scientists and key players involved in the energy transition and the tomorrow’s economy. This year, the event will have a particular focus on the issues related to energy intelligence and how to maximise its usage. In addition, the 2021 edition of EVER Monaco will be a platform for several startups, allowing them to present their products and solutions to many decision-makers and local investors.

From Audi to Mini, test drive electric vehicles for free

Amongst the exhibitors at this year’s event will be car manufacturers such as Mini, BMW, Audi and Porsche. As well as this, key players from Monaco will also be present, including the startup incubator MonacoTech, the electric service station Monaco On and the Energy Transition Mission (MTE), which is a branch of the Prince’s Government aiming to make Monaco carbon neutral by 2050. Renault Zoé, Smart Electric and Porsche Panamera Hybrid are also some of the vehicles that participants can test drive in the Ride & Drive area, as well as electric boats from the Yacht Club de Monaco.

>> READ ALSO: Teams from twelve countries will compete in Monaco Energy Boat Challenge 2021