











The 8th edition of the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, the unmissable event that brings together students and professionals to discuss the future of yachting, will be held from 6 to 10 July 2021. While waiting for the big day, the participants continue to perfect their projects, ever more enthusiastic about making yachting more environmentally friendly.

It is a real showcase for innovation in the yachting sector. Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco alongside the Prince Albert II Foundation and International Powerboating Federation, enables researchers, academics, future engineers and professionals in the sector to meet and work together on the future of yachting.

Next summer, around 35 teams from 12 countries including Italy, France, Netherlands, Monaco, Portugal, England, Greece and Germany, but also United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, China and Peru will have to design a propulsion system using a renewable energy source of their choice. They must however follow one important requirement respecting a major constraint: use the same given quantity of energy. This is where terms like fuel cell, heat recovery to maximise propulsion efficiency and artificial intelligence are no longer science fiction, but simple reality.

Setting sail for a greener future

One-on-one duels, a slalom course and endurance races will be held for some fifteen teams in the Solar Class category and their solar-powered boats. On the occasion of this 8th edition, a full-scale test will also be organised for boats with electric or hydrogen propulsion, currently on the market or under development. This year’s event will focus on green hydrogen and its major energy benefits, which are part of a drive to reduce CO2 emissions in the yachting industry.

