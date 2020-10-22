











At the end of September, Beyond Plastic Med launched a new call for projects to help tackle Mediterranean plastic pollution.

Applications can be submitted until 3 January 2021. NGOs, local authorities, municipalities, scientific institutions that are eligible for subsidies, and private companies with less than 20 employees can all apply. All applicants must come from countries around the Mediterranean. Selected projects will receive support up to a maximum of €10,000 and must last between 12 and 18 months. Projects may start as early as May 2021 but may not extend beyond November 2022. This call for proposals is supported by the Fondation Didier et Martine Primat and the Aether Fund of the Foundation for Future Generations.

Concrete solutions are needed

Back in August, BeMed announced the winner of its last call for projects, which centred on tackling plastic pollution in the Mediterranean islands. This time, BeMed specifically targets initiatives that replicate or rethink projects which have successfully tackled plastic pollution elsewhere around the world, stressing the urgent need for “concrete solutions”.

BeMed was founded in 2015 to foster a network of Mediterranean institutions and bodies that actively tackle the area’s plastic pollution. It strives to find long-term and sustainable solutions, as well as to raise awareness about the correct practices to uphold in order to reduce plastic waste. BeMed has already funded over 40 micro-initiatives.

With 1 to 10 million plastic particles per square kilometer, the Mediterranean is the most polluted sea in the world. This is due to intense maritime traffic but also to mass tourism. The consequences of such pollution are all the more noticeable as it is a “closed” sea.