Events

Fencing: all you need to know before the 36th International Epee Tournament

By Romain Boisaubert
Published on 23 November 2023
1 minute read
Escrime-Monaco
The 36th International Epee Tournament will be held on 25 and 26 November (Photo © Fédération Monégasque d’Escrime)
The Monegasque Fencing Federation is organising its traditional  competition on 25 and 26 November 2023, under the patronage of Prince Albert II. 

The best French fencers will be among the competitors over two days at the Espace Saint Antoine sports hall.

The competition also comprises a National Senior Men’s Epée event, with the possibility of qualifying for the most prestigious international competitions.

More than 220 swordsmen and women from France and abroad will compete on the 24 pistes that were specially laid for the event.

Practical information:

The bouts will take place over two days, Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 November.

The men’s and women’s finals are scheduled for the Sunday at 3.30 pm

Admission is free.