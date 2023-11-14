Jazzy, cosy evenings at the Hôtel Métropole

Jaffa will be singing and playing classics on the piano -© Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo

A journey back to music’s golden age.

In November and December, the Lobby Bar of the Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo welcomes you to its “Jazzy evenings”.

On the bill: a cosy, elegant atmosphere and an exceptional artist: Jaffa. With his warm, rich voice, that is “worthy of Louis Armstrong,” he will be performing jazz standards on vocals and piano. These will include some of the great classics, such as What a Wonderful World, Hello Dolly, Summertime and the St. Louis Blues.

Delicious cocktails and fine food will accompany you on this unique journey back to the golden age of music.

You can book your table now in the Lobby Bar for one of these exceptional evenings.