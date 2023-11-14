Monaco's Best
Events

Jazzy, cosy evenings at the Hôtel Métropole

By Camille Esteve
Published on 14 November 2023
1 minute read
soirees-jazz-metropole-monte-carlo
Jaffa will be singing and playing classics on the piano -© Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo
By Camille Esteve
- 14 November 2023
1 minute read

A journey back to music’s golden age.

In November and December, the Lobby Bar of the Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo welcomes you to its “Jazzy evenings”.

On the bill: a cosy, elegant atmosphere and an exceptional artist: Jaffa. With his warm, rich voice, that is “worthy of Louis Armstrong,” he will be performing jazz standards on vocals and piano. These will  include some of the great classics, such as What a Wonderful World, Hello Dolly, Summertime and the St. Louis Blues.

Delicious cocktails and fine food will accompany you on this unique journey back to the golden age of music.

You can book your table now in the Lobby Bar for one of these exceptional evenings.

  • Dates: 23, 24 and 25 November; 7, 8, 9 December and from 21 to 30 December 2023
  • Times: 7.30 pm to 11 pm
  • Venue: Lobby Bar, Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo, 4, avenue de la Madone, 98 000 Monaco
  • Information and bookings: (+377) 93 15 15 75 or bar@metropole.com
  • Admission is free