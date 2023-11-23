Preview: AS Monaco ready for the challenge of PSG

Having snuck away from Le Havre with a 0-0 draw in their previous match thanks to Philipp Kohn’s late heroics in goal, AS Monaco will be desperate to return to winning ways when they face the mighty Paris Saint-Germain this weekend.

In a match that pits third placed ASM vs. table topping PSG, all eyes will be on the Parc des Princes come Friday night to see who will prevail in this captivating battle royale.

Recent Form

AS Monaco

Le Havre 0-0 Monaco

Monaco 2-0 Brest

LOSC 2-0 Monaco

Monaco 2-1 Metz

Reims 1-3 Monaco

PSG

Reims 0-3 PSG

AC Milan 2-1 PSG

PSG 3-0 Montpellier

Brest 2-3 PSG

PSG 3-0 AC Milan

While Les Monegasques know they’ll need to play at a level resembling their best to overcome Luis Enrique’s star-studded outfit, Adi Hutter cut a confident figure when speaking ahead of the match, where both teams will be needing to manage their squads wisely following the demanding international break.

“We are not going to change our style of play, even if it is Paris, the leader and favourite for the title. They are very dangerous because they have already scored 29 goals, compared to 25 for us, which is not so bad. And they remain on five consecutive victories, so it will certainly be an open match for both sides,” he explained.

“They are a team that plays with possession, but also moves very quickly in transition. We don’t want to betray our principles in this match, we are not afraid even if they are the best team in Ligue 1. And I know we can win this match.”

“There were only around ten of us this morning at training. All the other internationals have stayed or will arrive in Paris and will join us tomorrow for lunch. It’s true that playing on Friday after this break is a bit special, but it’s the same situation for Paris Saint-Germain. I hope that some players like Guillermo Maripan, who played yesterday, and Folarin Balogun, who played Monday in the United States, will not be too tired after their long trip.”

@ASM

Hutter then positively announced that Mohammed Salisu and Vanderson will be available for selection, which is a huge boost to the side and gives him vital extra options no matter if they start or come off the bench. Meanwhile, the absence of the suspended Youssouf Fofana, who was notably in sensational form for France, was also touched on by Hutter, as he mentioned the likes of Denis Zakaria, Mohamed Camara, Eliot Matazo and Edan Diop are ready to step up and fill the void.

The Austrian tactician then made mention of how much he’s relishing the prospect of coaching against Enrique for the first time too. “He is a great coach, who has had great success with FC Barcelona, ​​notably in the Champions League, but also with the Spanish national team. He has a great style of play with strong possession, but also quick transitions. I can’t wait to meet him, but on Friday we will be opponents,” Hutter stated.

Another key talking point to consider is how ASM will go about stopping the masterful Kylian Mbappe, something that’s often easier said than done, courtesy of his ability to change a game in an instant with a moment of pure magic. Hutter replied when asked on this topic that ASM will need to work as a collective to nullify not just Mbappe, but also the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Munani, if they’re to keep PSG at bay.

With the stage brilliantly set for this clash of two giants of French football, where Monaco will be looking to draw level on points with PSG with a win, watching the action unfold between two teams that are determined to stick to their philosophies in their quest to reign supreme will be absolutely fascinating.