In brief

Public car parks: Monaco clamps down on overstayers

Published on 16 November 2023
parkings-publics-monaco
'Squatter' cars prevent turnover in public car parks and can even pose a safety threat - © Communicaiton department
Vehicles that are badly parked, or abandoned for long periods of time in the same space and without a season ticket can now be impounded more efficiently.

The Principality is taking a tougher line. A Sovereign Order and two ministerial decrees that came into force on Wednesday 1st November have given the Public Car Parks Service new means of ensuring better use of the spaces available in Monaco’s public car parks.

While the quality of the reception and infrastructure is often praised, public car parks are not immune to various forms of misuse, from abandoning vehicles to storing bulky items, which has a negative impact on customers who can no longer benefit from the spaces,” reads the Government website.

Monaco and its highly coveted car parking spaces

These ‘squatter’ vehicles prevent turnover of parking spaces, to the detriment of both occasional customers and season ticket holders. Abandoned vehicles in poor condition may even pose a safety risk to both the users and the car park facilities.

This is why it will now be possible to impound, and more efficiently, vehicles that are badly parked or abandoned for long periods of time in the same space and without a season ticket.