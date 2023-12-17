Investing in property in Bali – Here’s what you need to know

Here’s a location overview of the most promising and developing areas in Bali.

Bali is an island brimming with rich culture and a plethora of natural and historical attractions. Its shores boast magnificent beaches with black and golden sands, while its interior reveals endless terraced rice and coffee plantations, ancient temples, tropical jungles, and dormant, mighty volcanoes. Bali seamlessly blends modern infrastructure with cultural traditions, offering a wealth of opportunities for sports and beach activities.

The regions across the island of Bali offer a striking diversity, each distinct in terms of climate, infrastructure, and ambiance. Together, they create the allure of Bali, a destination that consistently draws travelers from around the world.

People are drawn to Bali for a multitude of reasons: some make the move for surfing, others for the breathtaking views and sunsets, and many for spiritual development. If you’ve chosen Bali as your new home, selecting the right area is crucial, taking into account your preferences, financial capacity, and lifestyle.

For your convenience, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide to Bali’s most promising and evolving locations, each with its unique characteristics.

Canggu

Situated on Bali’s western coast, Canggu has emerged as a popular destination in recent years. It has swiftly become one of the island’s trendiest tourist hubs, offering more than just pristine beaches. Canggu provides an array of opportunities for quality leisure, sports, social activities, and access to chic beach clubs.

This charming area is a favorite among expatriates, and it’s no wonder why. Canggu boasts a well-developed infrastructure that caters to both daily living and recreation needs. Here, you’ll find diverse villas and apartments nestled amid lush rice fields and close to the beach. The dining scene is equally varied, with cafes and restaurants catering to various tastes and budgets. You’ll also discover shops, spas, and surf camps to keep you entertained.

What sets Canggu apart is its unique atmosphere. Unlike its bustling neighbors, Canggu offers a more relaxed and authentic Balinese experience. It has become a haven for health enthusiasts, surfers, and the fashionable youth.

Over the past decade, Canggu has experienced rapid development. Once considered an up-and-coming area in Bali, it has now established itself as a self-sufficient district with its own distinctive charm. With the world’s best beach clubs gracing its shores, Canggu’s popularity continues to grow. As a result, available land is in short supply, which has driven up real estate prices and rental costs compared to neighbouring regions.

Properties in Berawa © Magnum Estate

Sanur

Sanur, one of Bali’s earliest resort areas, exudes a unique charm that sets it apart. This tranquil and spacious district, nestled along the eastern coast, has long been favored by those seeking a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle. Its coastline, with its gentle waters and safe beaches, is ideal for swimming and leisurely walks along the renowned 5.5-kilometer-long waterfront.

Recent massive investments from both the government and major international corporations have initiated a dramatic transformation in this tranquil coastal district. Sanur is evolving into a strategic epicenter for Bali’s development and promises to be one of the island’s most promising tourist destinations.

This tranquil retreat is about to experience a significant transformation with the establishment of world-class facilities that will further elevate its appeal. Anticipate Indonesia’s largest medical center sprawling over 44 hectares, a state-of-the-art cruise port, a superyacht marina, and the ICON, a distinctive shopping and entertainment complex, among other developments.

Sanur stands as one of Bali’s most densely developed regions, with much of the coastal area occupied by hotels, beach clubs, and private complexes. Available land plots are now in short supply. Market experts predict a substantial increase in demand for investment and residential real estate due to Sanur’s burgeoning international infrastructure and scarce available land. This demand is expected to significantly influence property values in the coming years.

Properties in Sanur © Magnum Estate Properties in Sanur © Magnum Estate

Bukit

The Bukit Peninsula, situated in the southern region of Bali, stands apart from the island’s more familiar landscapes. Instead of vast rice terraces, the Bukit Peninsula boasts towering cliffs that offer breathtaking views of the ocean. This area is renowned for its captivating scenery, pristine beaches, world-class surfing spots, upscale residences, and premium real estate prices.

Here in Bukit, you’ll find beaches with fine white sands and crystal-clear turquoise waters, all set against the backdrop of awe-inspiring cliffs. Some of Bali’s most stunning beaches, like Dreamland and Melasti, as well as renowned surf spots such as Padang-Padang, Uluwatu, and Balangan, are located in this area. Visitors flock here to soak up the sun, ride the waves, and witness spectacular sunsets from trendy restaurants with panoramic views. Bukit is also home to a district with 5-star hotels, including Nusa Dua, a luxurious resort area considered the epitome of opulence in Bali.

© Magnum Estate

In the elevated central part of the peninsula, you’ll discover numerous upscale villas that offer sweeping views of the ocean and Bali’s vibrant nightlights. Due to the limited available land, property prices, both for sale and rent, are higher in Bukit compared to the rest of the island.

Ubud

Ubud, an area in Bali, is a unique blend of culture and nature. Nestled amidst lush jungles and sprawling rice terraces, Ubud boasts an abundance of temples and traditional architecture, making it one of the most picturesque destinations on the island.

Ubud stands out for its distinctive character. The climate here is cooler compared to the coastal regions, and you won’t find the traditional beach scenes or bustling tourist hotspots. However, Ubud has carved its niche and is just as popular as Bali’s coastal areas. Often referred to as the cultural and spiritual heart of Bali, Ubud offers a different kind of charm.

© Magnum Estate

One of the notable attractions in Ubud is the Sacred Monkey Forest, a temple complex located within a natural reserve. In the vicinity, you’ll discover plenty of places to relax and immerse yourself in the stunning natural beauty, including waterfalls, mountain lakes, and thermal springs.

While the historical center of Ubud is vibrant and equipped with well-developed tourist facilities, it comes with a corresponding price tag. As you venture away from the central hub, you’ll find a significant drop in land and property prices. Despite its popularity among tourists and expatriates, Ubud and its surrounding areas still have plenty of available land, resulting in lower real estate demand compared to the bustling coastal regions.

Let’s wrap it up

To sum it all up, Bali offers a diverse array of regions, each catering to different tastes and needs.

If you’re seeking a peaceful family vacation, you’ll find Sanur and Nusa Dua to be excellent choices. These areas provide a plethora of secluded spots and well-developed infrastructure, perfect for a serene beach getaway. For those passionate about surfing and active holidays, Canggu and Bukit are the go-to destinations. If you’re a night owl who craves nightlife and entertainment, Kuta and Seminyak won’t disappoint.

On the other hand, the northern, eastern, and central parts of the island offer a more tranquil, less touristy experience, where life unfolds at a slower pace. Ubud, nestled amidst lush jungles and rice terraces, is a hotspot for culture and spirituality. However, it may not be your top pick for property investment due to the slower property turnover.

If you’ve made the life-changing decision to relocate to Bali, we recommend exploring Canggu and Sanur for permanent residency. These areas offer a balance of lifestyle and affordability.

When making property choices for living or investment, you’ll need to consider various factors influencing prices, including district location, infrastructure, nearby attractions, and more. The closer you get to the ocean, the higher the price, as beachfront properties are in high demand, not only in Bali but globally. While Ubud and the central regions offer a serene atmosphere for mindfulness and spiritual pursuits, they may not be the most lucrative options for property investments.

Bali’s infrastructure continues to grow, providing travellers with a range of high-quality leisure options, particularly in the premium segment. Thanks to substantial investments from the government and international corporations, Bali is rapidly becoming a hub for Southeast Asian international tourism.

