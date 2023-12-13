Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising
Story

Judo. Monaco International Tournament: Japan triumphs

By Romain Boisaubert
Published on 13 December 2023
1 minute read
Judo-tournament-Monaco
The 28th edition of the Monaco International Judo tournament was held on Sunday at the Louis-II stadium (Photo © Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger).
By Romain Boisaubert
- 13 December 2023
1 minute read

The 28th edition of the Monaco International Judo Tournament was held in the Gaston-Médecin sports hall on Sunday. The reigning champions, the University of Kokugakuin, once more took the title.

As every year, many of the discipline’s great nations were present. But in this Olympic year, with sights firmly set on Paris 2024, the stakes were high for many athletes, who were determined to shine in front of their selectors, in order to make their way to Paris in a few months’ time.

Judo Club of Monaco close to pulling off a coup

“We witnessed some excellent, high-level bouts,” said Sophie Vincent, President of the Monegasque Judo Federation, on Monaco Info. “We noticed the impact of the Olympic Games on the competition, with many athletes still in the running to qualify.”

In this team competition, which drew nations such as Japan, France, Ukraine and Italy, the Japanese athletes from the University of Kokugakuin won out against the judokas from Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois (4-3).

Monaco’s Judo Club performed well, coming close to pulling off a coup in the group phase, but were narrowly beaten (4-3) by the ultimate winners from Japan. They placed third behind the competition’s two finalists.