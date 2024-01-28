Your family recipes: Red onion ‘Pissaladière’

After the Barbagiuàns, it’s time for another typical dish from Monaco and south-east France.

We asked our readers to share their best local recipes with us. After the Monegasque ‘pissaladière’, here’s Kevin’s version of the ‘pissaladière’ with red onions.

Ingredients:

For the base:

230 g flour

1 sachet baking powder

6 tablespoons olive oil

120 ml milk

50 ml water

a pinch of salt

For the filling:

4 red onions

A few anchovies

1 tablespoon caster sugar

A few small niçoise black olives

Mixed herbs or fresh herbs of your choice

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Recipe:

Prepare the dough:

Sift the flour into a bowl, add the salt and mix. Add the baking powder. Mix the milk and water in a bowl. Make a well in the flour mixture and pour the liquid into the centre, mixing it in with a wooden spatula. Add the olive oil and knead the dough until it is slightly sticky. Cover the dough with a clean cloth (it can be made the day before) and leave to rest for at least 1 hour.



Prepare the filling: