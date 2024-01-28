Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising
Guide

Your family recipes: Red onion ‘Pissaladière’

By Camille Esteve
Published on 28 January 2024
2 minutes read
pissaladiere-red-onions-kevin-mas
'Pissaladière' with red onions - © Kevin Mas via Facebook
By Camille Esteve
- 28 January 2024
2 minutes read

After the Barbagiuàns, it’s time for another typical dish from Monaco and south-east France.

We asked our readers to share their best local recipes with us. After the Monegasque ‘pissaladière’, here’s Kevin’s version of the ‘pissaladière’ with red onions.

Ingredients:

For the base:

  • 230 g flour
  • 1 sachet baking powder
  • 6 tablespoons olive oil
  • 120 ml milk
  • 50 ml water
  • a pinch of salt

For the filling:

  • 4 red onions
  • A few anchovies
  • 1 tablespoon caster sugar
  • A few small niçoise black olives
  • Mixed herbs or fresh herbs of your choice
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

Your family recipes: traditional Barbagiuàns

Recipe:

Prepare the dough:

  1. Sift the flour into a bowl, add the salt and mix. Add the baking powder.
  2. Mix the milk and water in a bowl.
  3. Make a well in the flour mixture and pour the liquid into the centre, mixing it in with a wooden spatula.
  4. Add the olive oil and knead the dough until it is slightly sticky.
  5. Cover the dough with a clean cloth (it can be made the day before) and leave to rest for at least 1 hour. Cover the dough with a clean cloth (it can be made the day before) and leave to rest for at least 1 hour.

    Prepare the filling:
  1. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan.
  2. Add the chopped onions.
  3. Leave to sweat for around 5 minutes over a low heat.
  4. Leave to sweat for around 5 minutes over a low heat.
  5. Mix well.
  6. Add the sugar and cook gently over a low heat for around 40 minutes, keeping an eye on it. The sauce will have a candied appearance.
  7. Adjust the seasoning if necessary and leave to cool.
  8. Preheat the oven to 200 °C (400°F).
  9. Roll out the dough on a floured work surface using a rolling pin.
  10. Place the base on an ovenproof tray.
  11. Spread the filling over the base.
  12. Add the anchovies and olives.
  13. Drizzle with olive oil and bake in the oven for around 30 minutes. The result is a golden crust.
  14. Serve the “Pichade” warm or cold.