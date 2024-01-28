Your family recipes: Red onion ‘Pissaladière’
After the Barbagiuàns, it’s time for another typical dish from Monaco and south-east France.
We asked our readers to share their best local recipes with us. After the Monegasque ‘pissaladière’, here’s Kevin’s version of the ‘pissaladière’ with red onions.
Ingredients:
For the base:
- 230 g flour
- 1 sachet baking powder
- 6 tablespoons olive oil
- 120 ml milk
- 50 ml water
- a pinch of salt
For the filling:
- 4 red onions
- A few anchovies
- 1 tablespoon caster sugar
- A few small niçoise black olives
- Mixed herbs or fresh herbs of your choice
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
Recipe:
Prepare the dough:
- Sift the flour into a bowl, add the salt and mix. Add the baking powder.
- Mix the milk and water in a bowl.
- Make a well in the flour mixture and pour the liquid into the centre, mixing it in with a wooden spatula.
- Add the olive oil and knead the dough until it is slightly sticky.
- Cover the dough with a clean cloth (it can be made the day before) and leave to rest for at least 1 hour.
Prepare the filling:
- Heat the olive oil in a frying pan.
- Add the chopped onions.
- Leave to sweat for around 5 minutes over a low heat.
- Mix well.
- Add the sugar and cook gently over a low heat for around 40 minutes, keeping an eye on it. The sauce will have a candied appearance.
- Adjust the seasoning if necessary and leave to cool.
- Preheat the oven to 200 °C (400°F).
- Roll out the dough on a floured work surface using a rolling pin.
- Place the base on an ovenproof tray.
- Spread the filling over the base.
- Add the anchovies and olives.
- Drizzle with olive oil and bake in the oven for around 30 minutes. The result is a golden crust.
- Serve the “Pichade” warm or cold.