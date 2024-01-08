Your family recipes: Monegasque ‘Pissaladière’

A simple and delicious dish!

A few months ago we asked our readers to share their favourite local recipes with us.

After the traditional Barbagiuàns, then ones with ham , Joël sent us his recipe for Monegasque pissaladière. It’s a dish that is enjoyed not only in the Principality, but also more widely in south-east France, as pissaladière is an integral part of Nice’s culinary heritage.

Here’s the recipe our reader sent in.

Makes two pissaladières:

Ingredients for the dough:

500 g type 55 flour

30 cl lukewarm water

2 sachets dried baker’s yeast

2 level teaspoons fine salt

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons milk

Recipe for the dough:

Mix the ingredients together Knead, form a ball and leave to rise for 2 hours Degas the dough Divide in half and roll out Place in a pie tin and leave to rise for 20 min

Ingredients for the filling:

4 large yellow onions

Salt

Pepper

Olive oil

One sugar cube

Tomato coulis

Oregano

Recipe for the filling:

Brown the chopped onions in the olive oil Season with salt and pepper to taste Add the tomato coulis and sugar Simmer over a low heat

Ingredients for the garnish:

Black Nice olives

Garlic cloves

Anchovy fillets

A little oregano

Cook for 30 mins at 200°C. Serve warm with a little glass of Provence rosé wine. Cheers!