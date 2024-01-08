Your family recipes: Monegasque ‘Pissaladière’
A simple and delicious dish!
A few months ago we asked our readers to share their favourite local recipes with us.
After the traditional Barbagiuàns, then ones with ham , Joël sent us his recipe for Monegasque pissaladière. It’s a dish that is enjoyed not only in the Principality, but also more widely in south-east France, as pissaladière is an integral part of Nice’s culinary heritage.
Here’s the recipe our reader sent in.
Makes two pissaladières:
Ingredients for the dough:
- 500 g type 55 flour
- 30 cl lukewarm water
- 2 sachets dried baker’s yeast
- 2 level teaspoons fine salt
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons milk
Recipe for the dough:
- Mix the ingredients together
- Knead, form a ball and leave to rise for 2 hours
- Degas the dough
- Divide in half and roll out
- Place in a pie tin and leave to rise for 20 min
Ingredients for the filling:
- 4 large yellow onions
- Salt
- Pepper
- Olive oil
- One sugar cube
- Tomato coulis
- Oregano
Recipe for the filling:
- Brown the chopped onions in the olive oil
- Season with salt and pepper to taste
- Add the tomato coulis and sugar
- Simmer over a low heat
Ingredients for the garnish:
- Black Nice olives
- Garlic cloves
- Anchovy fillets
- A little oregano
Cook for 30 mins at 200°C. Serve warm with a little glass of Provence rosé wine. Cheers!