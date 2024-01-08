Monaco's Best
Your family recipes: Monegasque ‘Pissaladière’

By Camille Esteve
Published on 8 January 2024
pissaladiere-monegasque-tchobanian-joel
Monegasque 'pissaladière' - © Joël Tchobanian via Facebook
A simple and delicious dish!

A few months ago we asked our readers to share their favourite local recipes with us.

After the traditional Barbagiuàns, then ones with ham , Joël sent us his recipe for Monegasque pissaladière. It’s a dish that is enjoyed not only in the Principality, but also more widely in south-east France, as pissaladière is an integral part of Nice’s culinary heritage.

Julien Bravetti, the new face of “Chez Roger”

Here’s the recipe our reader sent in.


Makes two pissaladières

Ingredients for the dough:

  • 500 g type 55 flour
  • 30 cl lukewarm water
  • 2 sachets dried baker’s yeast
  • 2 level teaspoons fine salt
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons milk

Recipe for the dough:

  1. Mix the ingredients together
  2. Knead, form a ball and leave to rise for 2 hours
  3. Degas the dough
  4. Divide in half and roll out
  5. Place in a pie tin and leave to rise for 20 min

Ingredients for the filling:

  • 4 large yellow onions
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Olive oil
  • One sugar cube
  • Tomato coulis
  • Oregano

Recipe for the filling:

  1. Brown the chopped onions in the olive oil
  2. Season with salt and pepper to taste
  3. Add the tomato coulis and sugar
  4. Simmer over a low heat

Ingredients for the garnish: 

  • Black Nice olives
  • Garlic cloves
  • Anchovy fillets
  • A little oregano

Cook for 30 mins at 200°C. Serve warm with a little glass of Provence rosé wine. Cheers!