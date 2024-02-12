Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Events

Carnival comes to Monaco’s markets

By Paul Brault
Published on 12 February 2024
1 minute read
carnival monaco
"Winter Carnival" - Monte-Carlo Market & La Condamine Market © Monaco Town Council
By Paul Brault
- 12 February 2024
1 minute read

Monaco Town Council is organising activities for children to celebrate Carnival.

Advertising

On Wednesday 21 February 2024 , from 11.15 am to 2 pm, at La Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets, Monaco Town Council will be offering entertainment for all ages to celebrate the Winter Carnival.

Circus, costumes and lemons: 4 flagship events on the Côte d’Azur this winter

After school, children will be able to take part in a free festive event that is open to all. Stilt-walkers, balloon artists, face-painting workshops, giant bubbles and parades will bring the event to life, much to the delight of the children.

Don’t forget to dress up!

  • More information : +377 93 15 29 33