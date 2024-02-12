Carnival comes to Monaco’s markets

Monaco Town Council is organising activities for children to celebrate Carnival.

On Wednesday 21 February 2024 , from 11.15 am to 2 pm, at La Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets, Monaco Town Council will be offering entertainment for all ages to celebrate the Winter Carnival.

After school, children will be able to take part in a free festive event that is open to all. Stilt-walkers, balloon artists, face-painting workshops, giant bubbles and parades will bring the event to life, much to the delight of the children.

Don’t forget to dress up!