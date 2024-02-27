Three takeaways from AS Monaco’s pulsating win over RC Lens

AS Monaco claimed a smashing 2-3 victory on the road at RC Lens to claim a much-needed all three points.

In a match full of turning points, Les Monegasques did just enough to prevail, with Takumi Minamino’s outstanding late blast securing the victory in superb style.

With this in mind, this gives us the opportunity to focus on three takeaways from this pulsating encounter.

Masterful Minamino

Serving as Monaco’s game-changer in this one, the exploits of Minamino were crucial towards this vital victory.

Aside from scoring the scintillating winner at the death with an exceptional strike, having a hand in the second and winning a penalty, the way he constantly found space either side of the Lens backline, linked up with teammates and put his crafty passing and dribbling skills to good use accentuated his value.

Sensational winning goal

Playing a part in the second, as Samba turns in his slick shot

Wicked through ball in behind prior to winning the penalty

Winning the penalty with his powerful run

Meanwhile, how he pressed with intensity, was always on hand to track back to support his backline and chimed in with many key interventions duly heightened his impact.

“Honestly, he had an incredible match, delivering a great performance! With his two goals, he helped us a lot, but he also did a great defensive job to relieve us. This is truly a huge performance from him,” Denis Zakaria asserted.

By the numbers, the fact he won eight duels, made five ball recoveries, completed four interceptions, had four touches inside the area and embarked on four successful dribbles further demonstrated what a force to be reckoned with he was.

Minamino’s Heat Map

Flexing his muscles on both sides of the ball, the Japanese international yet again underlined what an integral member of the squad he is and one who can be the difference maker Monaco need when a match is in the balance.

Majecki Proves His Worth

Granted the start ahead of Philipp Kohn for this massive match, Radoslaw Majecki certainly vindicated Adi Hutter’s selection by producing a strong showing in goal for Les Rouge et Blanc.

Returning to the ground where his phenomenal heroics propelled his team to a memorable penalty shootout win vs. Lens in the Coupe de France last month, he relished playing in front of the ferocious crowd inside the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Carrying his exceptional cup form into Ligue 1, the Polish goalkeeper made eight saves, as he was regularly on hand to deny many a Lens attack.

Majecki’s Save Map

Shots against values map

Playing just his second Ligue 1 match and his first since 2020, there was much to admire about how he commanded his area, was an authoritative presence and powerfully moved up, down and across to make many smart saves.

Particularly catching the eye with his reflexes, reactions and how he made the goal as wide as possible with his arms and legs, Lens definitely found him a formidable obstacle to come up against.

Outstanding close range save

Smart save to get across

Awesome reaction save

“We asked ourselves the question (if Majecki should take over?) for the first time after the match against Toulouse last week. He has been very good in training over the last few months. Against Toulouse and Le Havre, we conceded goals that were too easy,” Hutter stated.

“We therefore made this decision with the technical staff, but we believe in our three goalkeepers. There is now no reason to remove him. It’s very difficult for goalkeepers who would prefer to play, but we will trust Radek for now. I also want to congratulate him on this performance.”

Zakaria was also full of praise for the towering shot stopper, saying: “He had some very big matches in the Coupe de France, so it was deserved for him to play this match. We were happy for him, especially since he had a very good match.”

Putting himself right in contention to make the number one spot his own, it’ll be fascinating to see who Hutter prefers for the huge Paris Saint-Germain game on the horizon and in the future.

Perfect PSG Precursor

After enduring a rough recent patch of form, this thumping victory over Lens was massive to boost Monaco’s confidence and give them an enormous momentum injection ahead of the mammoth clash with PSG.

Heading back to the home comforts of the Stade Louis II, where they’ve been struggling of late on their way to only taking one point from the last 12 available and not tasting victory since December 3 in Ligue 1, Hutter knows the importance of obtaining a positive result especially following such a statement win over an excellent Lens outfit.

“It’s always good to win big matches like today in Lens with a very nice atmosphere around. I hope it will give us a lot of confidence, it’s very positive before hosting PSG, the best team in the championship. We will have to show a lot and do better after the last four home games. We will have to be very focused against them,” Hutter insisted.

@ASM

Moreover, with OGC Nice only drawing with Clermont Foot and Lille losing, this match represents another brilliant opportunity for them to claim three more valuable points in their quest for Champions League qualification.

Currently sitting third and just one point behind second-placed Brest, who have crunch matches with Lens and Lille after their fixture with Le Havre, coming away with the maximum would be huge for Les Monegasques in this mouthwatering fixture.