Classic models on sale during Monaco’s Historical Grand Prix

To whet your appetite for the 'Grand Prix Historique de Monaco' from 10 to 12 May 2024, here are several classic cars that will soon be up for sale in the Principality © RM Sotheby’s

During the next edition from May 10 to 12, 2024, auctions will feature several sports cars from vintage collections. Here’s a sneak preview!

Advertising

Vintage cars have an undeniable charm. To celebrate the return of the ‘Grand Prix Historique de Monaco’, the Principality is organising several auctions of ‘dream cars’. Collectors’ pieces of great value in automobile history will go under the hammer during the race. It’s an opportunity to admire Formula 1 cars of yesteryear and other rare vehicles.

12 single-seaters from Jody Scheckter’s collection

The South African former world champion will be selling several of his top cars. Organised by RM Sotheby’s, the auction will be held at the Grimaldi Forum on May 11.

Seven are Formula 1 cars. Including the legendary Ferrari 312 T4, in which he won the title in 1979. A unique item, and the last to be built by the Italian icon in his lifetime. Along with it are others that Jody Scheckter drove over his career. We could mention the 1971 McLaren M19A from his early days, or the Tyrell P34, the only six-wheeled model to ever take part in a championship, and in which he won the Swedish Grand Prix in 1976.

In total, the 12 cars are estimated at a value of 10.9 million euros by the auction house. Quite the collection!

1979 Ferrari 312 T4 © RM Sotheby’s 1971 McLaren M19A © RM Sotheby’s The six-wheel Tyrell P34 © RM Sotheby’s

17 exceptional cars for ‘Les Grandes Marques à Monaco’

Collection models will be on show at the villa La Vigie on May 10 from 5 pm, An auction by Bonhams Cars, will feature 17 vehicles.

The most eagerly anticipated is the Ferrari 250 GT, a veritable jewel of 1960s motoring. It was made to measure by the Italian Piero Drogo at Carrozzeria Sports Cars, and toured Europe in legendary races. Its estimated price is between 2.5 and 3 million euros.

Two Aston Martin DB6s from 1965 and 1966, big sisters of James Bond’s car, will also be on sale. As will the 1973 Fiat 124 Abarth Spider Sport Rally that belonged to Massimo Biasion, the two-time rally world champion in 1988 and 1999.

Ferrari 250 GT front view © Bonhams Cars Ferrari 250 GT rear view © Bonhams Cars 1966 Aston Martin DB6 © Bonhams Cars 1973 Fiat 124 Abarth Spider Sport Rally © Bonhams Cars

55 models from « The W Collection : from Stockholm to Monaco »

33 Porsches, a dozen Ferraris, Jaguars and Mercedes-Benz. These automotive treasures will be in the Principality on May 9, for the auction organised by Artcurial Motorcars. The collection tells the fascinating story of a Swedish enthusiast who, despite his love for the cars, has decided to sell them all – without a reserve price.

The star of the show is the 1962 250 GT SWB, a prestige Ferrari sports car. The public will also be able to take in the 1957 Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing, but also his very first coupe, namely the Volvo P1800 S.