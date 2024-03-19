Fishing in Monaco: regulations are complex

Fishing is permitted in the Principality, but anglers need to be aware of the regulations.

It’s a sunny Tuesday afternoon in March, but the anglers are thin on the ground. Near the Solarium, only two people have set up their rods. Bruno is not a regular, but he likes the spot. “This is sport fishing. There’s a good depth of water here, so it’s perfect,” says the young man. “Plus I work in Monaco, so it’s handy.” Off the Port Hercules breakwater, the water can be up to 55 metres deep.

Generally the spot isn’t overcrowded with fishermen “in the high season there might be a dozen people, but rarely more” – © Monaco Tribune

The fish aren’t biting today, however. “Sometimes I don’t catch anything all day ,” he adds. Fishing is enjoyable, at least for Bruno, “I’ve been doing it for four years so I get by OK,” he says. When it comes to regulations, he knows his stuff. However, the same can’t be said of everyone.

Locations and authorisations

In Monaco, it is not necessary to have a permit to practice recreational fishing. However it is not authorised everywhere. The Fédération Monégasque de Pêches Sportives (FMPS – Monegasque Federation of Sport Fishing) has developed a digital tool to inform users about areas that you can walk, swim or sail to. The map is available on the federation’s website.

The green areas are accessible without restrictions, with the exception of the Solarium area. Marked out by yellow buoys, it is off limits from May 1 to October 31, except from 9.00 pm to 6 am.

Underwater fishing requires prior notification to the Maritime and Airport Police Division. The annual declaration must be accompanied by a medical certificate attesting aptitude for underwater fishing and an insurance policy with unlimited civil liability for personal injury caused to third parties during underwater fishing, or an underwater fishing licence.

Bruno believes that allowing fishing without a licence is problematic. “Fine, there is no need for a fishing licence, so everyone can come along with their rod. But not everyone knows all the rules or which fish not to catch. I’m experienced, so when I see a protected fish, I release it, but not all anglers do.”

Sale, protected species, size… there are many ‘don’ts’

Fishing in Monaco is a practice governed by the Monegasque Code of the Sea, primarily in order to protect biodiversity and respect professionals.

First of all, the sale of fish or shellfish caught while recreational fishing is prohibited. This is reserved for professionals, as indicated in article 244-2 of the Code.

The Code lists 16 marine species whose fishing is banned. “I’ve already caught a few groupers, but I throw them back straight away. But say I didn’t know and I kept one, there’s a heavy sentence.”

The little black flag indicates a professional fishing net – © Monaco Tribune

In terms of size, it is illegal to catch creatures that measure under 12 centimetres, unless they belong to species whose adult size is smaller than that. There are different minima for many species (list available on the FMPS website).

It is also important to remember that traditional ‘poutine’ fishing, which is very popular on the Riviera, is absolutely prohibited in Monaco.

As for authorised equipment, the legislation sets certain limits. “Any person who has used explosives, electrocution, firearms or drugs for fishing shall be liable to imprisonment of six months to eighteen months and to a fine provided for in Article 26(4) of the Penal Code,” in the amount of 18,000 to 90,000 euros. In addition, non-professional fishermen practising in the maritime area of Monaco, on board a ship or a boat whose home port is not Monaco, are subject to equipment restrictions indicated in article O. 244-22 of the Sea Code.

Prohibited species :