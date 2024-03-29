Preview and Talking Points: Hutter’s AS Monaco eager for success against Metz

Although AS Monaco are currently sitting third in the Ligue 1 standings and in an excellent position to finish in the Champions League qualification places, manager Adi Hutter knows the run home won’t be easy.

Speaking ahead of their game with Metz, who are fighting to avoid relegation, the Austrian tactician was full of insight on a variety of topics, as his team embarks on this pivotal period.

Heading into this Metz match on a four match unbeaten run and eager to continue their excellent away form that’s seen them win seven of their last nine road games, obtaining all three points is vital especially given tough encounters with Rennes, Brest, Lille and Lyon are on the horizon.

“We know they are fighting for survival in Ligue 1, they may not have the best record at home, but they have a goal to save themselves and they are going to want to fight for it. For our part, we want to continue our good streak away,” Hutter explained.

“When you look at the Ligue 1 rankings, everyone is fighting for very specific objectives, whether for Europe or to maintain their position. Our intention is clear, and it is to deliver the best performance possible, whether at home or away. The important thing for me is to attack the last eight games of the season with confidence, and that we fight to have the best possible results in front of our home crowd or on the road. But the most important thing is that we are still in the battle for the top four, and that we have the keys to qualify for the Champions League. There are also aspects that we do not always control due to injuries and suspensions, but again I repeat, we have our destiny in our hands.”

Another key topic of discussion that arose was the return of star forward Breel Embolo, who’s set to be in the matchday squad following his ACL injury, which is a huge boost for the remainder of the campaign even if it’s unlikely he’ll feature on the weekend.

“After a long period of unavailability, you should always be careful and not take risks. I don’t think he’s 100% ready, even though he’s been training with us for ten days. He could be in the group in Metz, for the dynamic, but I prefer to wait one more week to see him make his return to competition,” Hutter insisted.

“In any case what is certain is that he really wants to come back. During his first season in Monaco, and even with me in Monchengladbach, he had exceptional seasons. He is a very communicative person, who is very important in the locker room, especially because he speaks a lot of languages. He transmits good energy to the group.”

Hutter also gave his insights on the goalkeeping situation, which has seen Radoslaw Majecki step up impressively to claim the number spot from Philipp Kohn, as he approached the subject in a professional, measured manner.

“First of all, I must say that we had to make a decision which was not easy. We spoke a lot with Philipp Kohn, who understood our point of view, especially as Radeck was gaining strength in training,” stated the 54-year-old.

“Radoslaw has a big personality, a great attitude on the pitch, and he is very communicative. He’s doing a fantastic job and has helped us a lot recently, even if he was unlucky against Lorient. He’s shown his qualities, particularly one-on-one. But we must not forget the work that Philipp has done since the start of the season. Every player obviously wants to start every match, but we have a very good relationship with them. Philipp has not changed his way of being, he still works hard in training, and shows a very professional attitude, even after this decision which came after the Toulouse match.”

With so many storylines surrounding Les Monegasques following the international break ahead of the all-important home stretch, it’ll be fascinating to see how Monaco fare against Metz.

Set to pick a strong squad and desperate to maintain their superb away form, which is the second best in the league behind only Paris Saint-Germain, this Metz match will be crucial for Hutter and his Monaco team to inject some positive momentum into what looms as a captivating sprint to the finish line.