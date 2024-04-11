Over 800 people attended Amazónico Monte-Carlo inauguration

The new festive venue on the Place du Casino will soon be a must for prestigious events.

The Principality was in a festive mood on Thursday, April 4 as it celebrated the inauguration of the Société des Bains de Mer’s new venue. The event, graciously presided over by Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, marked the arrival of Amazónico Monte-Carlo, a perfect blend of South American gastronomic culture and Monegasque elegance.

Over 800 guests, including renowned Monegasque and international figures, were there to discover an idyllic setting. Under Monte-Carlo skies, they were able to sample the vibrant atmosphere of the South American jungle.

From culinary specialties to exotic cocktails, intoxicating music and passionate dancing, every element of the Amazónico Monte-Carlo experience was a celebration of exoticism and refinement.

“A very select circle”

Stéphane Valeri, CEO of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM), stressed the importance of Amazónico Monte-Carlo’s arrival in the gastronomic landscape of the Principality: “Tonight, we are gathered on the rooftop of the completely renovated Café de Paris to celebrate the arrival of an iconic Monegasque brand in the luxury restaurant sector. After conquering Madrid, London and Dubai, Amazónico Monte-Carlo now joins the very select circle of world-renowned destinations, reinforcing the attractiveness and potential of our resort.”

Ferit F. Sahenk, President and CEO of the Dogus Group, expressed his confidence in a bright future for Amazónico Monte-Carlo: “I am delighted to be in such an emblematic place, with a breathtaking view of the sublime Place du Casino and the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo. With such a fabulous location, Amazónico’s success is guaranteed. As a partner of the Société des Bains de Mer, we are proud to contribute to Monaco’s influence. I am sure that Amazónico will exceed all our expectations.”

The arrival of Amazónico Monte-Carlo marks a turning point in the gastronomic and economic landscape of Monaco, offering a unique experience that combines luxury, exoticism and refinement.

Practical info

Where: Amazónico Monte-Carlo – Place du Casino – 98000 Monaco

When: Every evening from 6pm to 4 am

Bookings: Amazónico Monte-Carlo