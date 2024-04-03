Princess Charlene visits child psychiatry unit in Beausoleil

The fully refurbished 650 m2 building is located on Avenue du Professeur Langevin.

The Princess visited the completely renovated building along with Prince Albert II, several Monegasque ministers, the Mayor of Beausoleil, Gérard Spinelli, Romain Alexandre, Departmental Director of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Regional Health Agency (ARS PACA) and a delegation from the Fondation Lenval.

The work carried out will enable comprehensive outpatient day care for children and adolescents with severe developmental, personality and autistic spectrum disorders, up to the age of 18.

The Prince and Princess were able to meet and talk to the staff on site, who explained how the facility works, with multidisciplinary care enabling specialists to have a deeper insight into the child concerned, for a more accurate assessment.

There are 35 places, 17 of which are reserved for children who live or attend school in the Principality. Children and teenagers living or attending school in the Principality who suffer from these disorders can only be admitted to this new facility if referred by a child psychiatrist from Monaco’s Centre Plati, the medical and psychological centre for children and teenagers under the authority of the Direction de l’Action Sanitaire (DASA).

Christophe Robino points out that “this outpatient facility is the result of close cooperation between the Governments of Monaco and the French Republic, as well as the municipality of Beausoleil and the Fondation Lenval. At the heart of the initiative is a commitment to the well-being and development of every child. To provide a safe, inclusive and therapeutic environment where every child can thrive, thanks to experts and programmes that are tailored to each individual. The aim is to work along with the families to provide holistic and sustainable local support to the children who need it.”