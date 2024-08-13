Monaco's Best
In brief

AS Monaco confirm signing of Christian Mawissa

christian-mawissa-as-monaco
© AS Monaco
AS Monaco have announced the signing of talented Christian Mawissa from Toulouse on a five-year deal.

Joining on a fee reported to be in the region of €16 million, the gifted defender arrives ready to hit the ground running.

Boasting some solid Ligue 1 experience following a breakthrough term in the French top-flight last campaign, where he made 17 Ligue 1 appearances, the man who joined Les Violets back in 2017 is primed to continue along his upward trajectory at the Principality club.

@ASM

“He is someone who has confidence in the game and robustness. He is ambidextrous, we do not know if he is left-handed or right-handed, it is a real strength of his,” explained Thomas Fernandez, his coach at TFC in the U19s.

Also a French U19 international, a European U17 champion and already nominated for the prestigious Golden Boy award, all this serves as a further testament to what a superb player he is on both sides of the game.

Rated extremely highly and still with plenty of scope for improvement, it was fantastic to see him mark his ASM debut with a superbly taken goal in Monaco’s thumping 0-3 win vs. Barcelona.

Set for a very bright future in the game and eager to impress Adi Hutter and his coaching staff, Mawissa will definitely be one to watch this season.

