Cap d’Ail organises 22nd triathlon

The major sporting event will take place on Sunday 15 September 2024.

As every year, a large number of athletes from the region are signed up to take part in the 22nd Cap d’Ail triathlon. The race will combine 40 kilometres of cycling, 10 kilometres of running and 1.5 kilometres of swimming.

For the thirteenth year in a row, children will also be able to take part in sporting events with the ‘animathlon’, which will require just as much courage and determination as the adult triathlon.

“The Cap d’Ail triathlon, always a favourite with athletes from the region and Italy, has attracted 250 competitors in recent years (and over 50 children in the animathlon). The event is a sporting showcase for our town, which has been labelled ‘Ville active et sportive’, an Active and Sporting Town, since 2016,” said the town’s Mayor, Xavier Beck.

Psst! Latecomers still have time to sign up for the upcoming edition or become an event volunteer!