Extreme sports in and around Monaco

Bit of a thrill-seeker? Paragliding is for you then! (Photo © Imagin'Air)

The Principality and the surrounding area are full of places and activities for those in search of an adrenaline rush. We have a few suggestions for you.

Paragliding in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin

Is it your dream to fly like a bird over the Principality and the Riviera? Why wait? Imagin’Air is here to make that dream come true.

Since 2004, the organisation has been welcoming seasoned enthusiasts and curious beginners from Roquebrune-Cap-Martin in winter and the gateway to the Mercantour, from La Colmiane, in summer.

Paragliding over the Bay of Monaco, an unforgettable experience (Photo © Imagin’Air)

Beginners can try out tandem paragliding with experienced instructors. But above all, you’ll be flying over breathtaking landscapes.

From 1 October to 30 April, the Golfe Bleu beach will be your unforgettable “landing strip.” And as a bonus, when you take off, you’ll be treated to an incredible panorama of the Riviera, from Monaco to Ventimiglia.

A paragliding school is also open all year round. It will take you to some of the best hang-gliding areas, including Tende, Sospel and Auron.

More info

Different packages are available, from a simple introductory tandem flight (100 euros for 15 minutes) to an advanced solo course for blue level pilots (from 190 euros per day per person).

For more information, head over to imagin-air.com or call 06 60 72 60 43.

Scuba diving at Larvotto

What could be better than a little exploration of the seabed right in the heart of the Principality?

On Larvotto beach, the Monegasque Sea Academy offers introductions and advanced training in freediving, scuba diving, water rescue and first aid for ages 8 and up.

Experience an unforgettable first dive in Larvotto Bay (Photo © Académie Monegasque de la Mer)

All of which is run by Pierre Frolla, freediving and scuba diving instructor, first aid instructor, coordinator of Monaco’s underwater activities and four-time world freediving record-holder.

Summer courses for children are also available in July and August. It’s a chance for youngsters to get to know the seabed, accompanied by the local icon.

More info

Académie Monégasque de la mer, plage du Larvotto, 98000 Monaco

The free diving introductory package is prices at €130. Children’s courses are priced at €600 per week. An annual freediver subscription is also available for €150.

For more information, visit academiemonegasquedelamer.com or call 06 78 63 50 52.

Electric mountain biking in Peille

Need to get away from it all? Why not set off along the steep paths of Monegasque’s hinterland!

Less than 30 minutes from the Principality, Peille Adventure offers a wide choice of electrically-assisted bicycles.

The Côte d’Azur, a mountain-biking paradise (Photo © Unsplash)

So you can adjust how much effort you want to put in as you tackle the steeper climbs.

From the Col de Braus to the summit of the Cabanelles by way of the Col de la Madone, Peille and the surrounding area, you’re spoilt for choice for your outings on two wheels.

More info

Peille Adventure, 44 Rue de l’Orme, 06440 Peille

You can book an electric bike for the day, or half-day (9am – 1pm or 2pm – 6pm). Prices range from €35 for a half-day to €50 for a full day.

For more information, check out peilleadventure.fr or call 06 78 03 22 15.

Climbing at Espace Saint Antoine

The Club Alpin Monegasque offers you the chance to discover sport climbing and improve your skills indoors and on natural rock throughout the year.

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, introductory courses and training sessions are available at the Espace Saint Antoine climbing gym.

The Espace Saint-Antoine offers a number of climbing routes (Photo © Communication department / Stephane Danna)

The gym consists of a bouldering room and a climbing hall containing a seven-metre artificial wall with around fifteen anchor points..

From May to August, the Club Alpin Monégasque also organises outings to the crags around La Turbie. It’s an opportunity to put into practice what you’ve learnt indoors the rest of the year.

More info

Club Alpin Monégasque, 12 avenue des Castelans, 98000 Monaco

You can take out an annual subscription for the period from 1 September to 31 August. It’s free for under-10s and over-80s, €25 for minors and students, €50 for adults and €200 for the climbing school.

More information on their website: club-alpin.mc

Canoeing at La Colle-sur-Loup

Why not set off on an adventure in a canoe or kayak, with family or friends, in the natural setting of the Rives du Loup.

Located at the entrance to the Rives du Loup departmental park, the water sports centre provides sections of flat water or gentle currents all along the river, allowing you to take in the beauty of the park.

Olympic champion Emilie Fer’s home club offers a range of options for descending the Loup (Photo © SPCOC Canoë Kayak)

You can also try out kayaking and stand-up paddling on your own. Special birthday kayaking sessions are also availabe, for children aged 8 to 14.

Courses are also run for youngsters during the Easter, summer and autumn school holidays.

More info

SPCOC Canoë Kayak du Loup, chemin de la Fuontsanta, 06480 La Colle-sur-Loup

Descending the Loup, which takes around 1.5 hours, is for two or more people aged twelve and up. Expect to pay €20 and bring a swimming costume, closed-toe shoes and a towel. 5-day introductory courses for children cost €165.

You’ll find more information on canoekayakduloup.com or 06 86 00 68 05.

Original article by Romain Boisaubert