Ballon d’Or 2024: Jenni Hermoso, first female winner of the Socrates Prize

The Ballon d’Or awards evening at the Théâtre du Châtelet was the setting for a historic moment on Monday: Jenni Hermoso was named the winner of the Socrates Prize, becoming the first woman to receive this prestigious distinction. In showing her commitment to gender equality, the Spanish player is proving herself to be an inspirational role model for the world of football and beyond.

Presented by the legendary Didier Drogba, vice-president of the Peace and Sport organisation, and journalist Sandy Heribert, the ceremony celebrated not only sporting achievements but also the athletes’ wider community impact.

Advertising

Attended by Socrates’ brother Rai, the evening underlined the importance of sportsmen and sportswomen’s commitment to promoting essential values such as equality and respect.

Jennifer Hermoso: exemplary commitment

Jennifer Hermoso, the Spanish striker and women’s football icon, was awarded the Socrates Prize for her unwavering commitment to women’s rights. In her speech, she said: “I want to thank everyone for this award, as it truly means a lot to me. It makes me even more aware of the responsibility we have as athletes, both on and off the field.

I speak in the plural because this award is not only mine, but also belongs to all my teammates, as equality is not always a reality. This is why we work every day with hope and determination to ensure that women’s football finds itself in a better place for future generations.”

A prize that goes beyond sport

The Socrates Prize, created in 2022, aims to reward athletes who are involved in community and charitable projects. It underlines the importance of athletes’ contributions off the pitch. By rewarding concrete actions to promote social justice, the award is a reminder that football is more than just a game; it can be a vehicle for positive change in our society.

By becoming the first female winner, Jenni Hermoso is writing an important chapter in the history of the prize, which showcases initiatives that transcend sport. Her commitment inspires whole generations to believe in a future where gender equality is a tangible reality.

Peace and Sport: a key player for change

The Peace and Sport organisation, under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II, strives for peace and development through sport. Bringing together champions from all over the world, it enables athletes to get involved in social, economic and educational issues. The Champions for Peace club, founded in 2009, embodies this philosophy, with athletes as agents of change.

Peace and Sport’s story told in a documentary