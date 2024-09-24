Peace and Sport’s story told in a documentary

It was broadcast on Monaco Info on 21 September to mark the International Day of Peace.

The Monegasque organisation Peace and Sport screened an exciting new documentary retracing its history, at the Théâtre Princesse Grace on Thursday 19 September. Prince Albert II, Joël Bouzou, President and Founder of Peace and Sport, Marlène Nidecker, representing the Champions for Peace and Olympic taekwondo medallist, Jean-Jérôme Parrin-Mortier, CEO of Peace and Sport and other well-known figures attended the screening.

Entitled “La flamme de la paix – Peace and Sport à travers le monde” (The Flame of Peace – Peace and Sport around the world), the 52-minute documentary, produced by the Government’s Communication department, showcases the organisation’s work through first-hand accounts and previously unseen footage. A team from Monaco Info accompanied Peace and Sport to the Middle East, Latin America, India and Africa for a year.

“Sport is much more than a spectacle; it is a solution, a vehicle for peace based on fairness and respect. That vision, which we share with H.S.H. Prince Albert II, is illustrated in this documentary through concrete actions carried out around the world,” said Joël Bouzou.

Since 2007, Peace and Sport has been demonstrating through its actions around the world that sport is a vehicle for social development. It also aims to establish the Principality as the world’s capital of sport for peace.