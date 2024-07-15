Peace and Sport: applications for Peacemakers Sports Coalition project now open!

Peace and Sport is a neutral and independent organisation based in Monaco. It was founded in 2007 by Joël Bouzou, Olympic medallist and President of the World Olympians Association © Peace and Sport

Following the resounding success of the first phase of the Peacemakers project, Peace and Sport is calling for applications to join the Peacemakers Sports Coalition. Here’s how to apply.

Sport, enjoyed by young people everywhere, has the unique potential to bring communities together and prevent conflict. By providing a framework for teaching essential life skills thanks to qualified educators, sport becomes a vehicle for peace and social cohesion.

This revolutionary initiative aims to demonstrate the powerful and unifying impact of sport, while promoting a culture of peace through concrete and tangible actions.

Launched in 2021 by the international organisation, the “Peacemakers Project” aims to identify the challenges, best practices and needs of leading organisations in the field of sport for peace. Its bottom-up approach aims to strengthen the social impact of sport at community level.

Joining an innovative coalition

The Peacemakers Sports Coalition’s mission is to :

Create a specialist network: Bring together a diverse range of parties to exchange ideas, resources and solutions, enabling effective synergy and collaboration.

Support and expand existing projects to make them more viable and scalable. Share best practices: Identify, share and promote diverse experiences from different contexts and situations.

By joining the Peacemakers Sports Coalition, you will help to demonstrate the unifying, educational and social impact of sport. Transform communities now to build a sustainable culture of peace through sport.

To submit your application:

Read the eligibility criteria and registration steps in this document .

. Follow this link to provide the required details.

Application timetable:

19 August: application platform closes.

application platform closes. 19 August to 20 September: Application assessment and selection (individual interviews).

Application assessment and selection (individual interviews). 10 October: Announcement of winning organisations.

