Peace and Sport unveils year’s key events

It promises to be a busy year for Peace and Sport (Photo ©Manuel Vitali /Communication Department)

On Thursday morning, the Monegasque organisation outlined its objectives and highlights for 2024 at a presentation attended by Pierre Dartout, Minister of State, and Yvette Lambin-Berti, Secretary General of the Monegasque Olympic Committee.

A busy schedule awaits Peace and Sport and its Champions for Peace in this olympic year. After celebrating its 10th anniversary last year, the #WhiteCard campaign will again be one of the highlights of the year.

It will be inaugurated at a conference on the role of athletes in society on 4 April in Paris, in partnership with UNESCO.

Olympic Games, Tour de France and Ballon d’Or awards

The message will also be conveyed at major international sporting events, such as the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Tour de France in Monaco and the Ballon d’Or ceremony in 2024, with the 3rd Socrates Award for footballers’ commitment to society.

The year will conclude on 2 and 3 December 2024 with the 14th Peace and Sport International Forum, to be held in Monaco.

“In this Olympic year, Peace and Sport is reaffirming its commitment to peace, loud and clear,” says Joël Bouzou, the organisation’s founder and chairman.

“In the current international climate, with dialogue on the wane and more radicalised opinions on the rise, our message of openness and discussion is of the utmost importance. The essential contribution of sport as a catalyst for building peaceful communities is even more of a priority.”

Key dates this year

23-30 January: Field programme in India with the Noandi Foundation, a member of the “Peacemakers project” coalition

4 April: Conference organised with UNESCO on the role of athletes in civil society

6 April: Global #WhiteCard campaign

20 June: International Refugee Day

20/21 July: Tour de France 2024 stages finishing in Nice and Monaco

26 July/11 August: Paris 2024 Olympic Games

28 August/8 September: Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

21 September: International Day of Peace

28 October: Ballon d’Or ceremony, award of the 3rd Socrates Prize

2-3 December: 14th Peace and Sport International Forum