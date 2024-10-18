Glam Monte Carlo Beauty Salon: Bring out your glamour with high-end treatments in Monaco

Step into the refined world of Glam Monte Carlo with its Beauty Hair Salon, founded by Anna Lunhu, where beauty and innovation meet in an exclusive setting. Inside the Fairmont Monte Carlo, where Prince Rainier III used to visit, this hair and beauty salon promises a unique experience, combining tradition, elegance, cutting-edge technology and prestige.

Glam Monte Carlo is a luxury beauty brand, with a fusion of modern anti-ageing technology and the Riviera’s rich wellness history.

The salon doesn’t just follow trends, it sets them. Specialising in modern cuts and innovative colours, the salon uses advanced techniques such as Airtouch and keratin treatments to ensure that your hair stays healthy and radiant.

The team’s experts are always on the lookout for the latest innovations, and use high-performance products such as the exclusive Tokio Inkarami to transform your hair into that of a Hollywood star. The salon also boasts a Japanese hair spa, the only one of its kind in Monaco, offering in-depth treatments at the cutting edge of technology.

“The glamorous lifestyle of Monte Carlo fascinated me from the moment I arrived on the Riviera in 2010,” says Anna Lunhu, the salon’s founder. “This iconic destination inspired me to create an elegant, state-of-the-art beauty salon that captures the heritage and romance of Monte Carlo,” she explains. “I wanted a place where every woman could feel more glamorous and confident than ever. On the inside as well as the outside.”

Whether you’re looking for a radical change or just to freshen up your look, Glam Monte Carlo can help you reveal your personality through a bespoke hairstyle.

A comprehensive and exclusive beauty experience

More than a hair salon, Glam Monte Carlo is a veritable beauty sanctuary. As well as hair care, the salon offers a wide range of services: massages, hair removal, body and facial treatments, manicures and pedicures, eyelash extensions, an eyebrow bar and personalised make-up. Every detail is designed to enhance your appearance and provide you with a unique experience.

“I was charmed by the sunny beaches of the Côte d’Azur and its turquoise waters that sparkle like diamonds, a reminder of its glorious past”, says Anna, fascinated by the glamour and timeless chic of Monaco. “These aspects inspired me to create a space where sophistication and pleasure coexist.

If you’re looking for total relaxation, targeted body treatments and tailor-made massages await you, guaranteeing a moment of well-being and total rejuvenation.

In-depth work with Glam MediSpa

Glam MediSpa, which opened two years ago in Beausoleil, has rapidly become a reference in aesthetic dermatology and personalised wellness. This luxury beauty centre provides a fusion of modern anti-ageing technologies with the Côte d’Azur’s heritage of health and wellness.

The MediSpa area offers a wide range of innovative treatments for the skin, face, hair and body, as well as exclusive access to biohacking experts and comprehensive medical check-ups, carried out by doctors. The 360° made-to-measure programme enables customers to receive personalised treatments that are tailored to their specific needs.

These include solutions for better concentration, renewed energy, flawless skin, improved libido and optimal digestion.

Tailored offers and services for every occasion

Whether it’s for a special occasion or simply to treat yourself, Glam Monte Carlo offers tailored Glam packages to meet all your needs. You’ll leave feeling relaxed, refreshed and radiant, ready to take on the world with renewed confidence.

“Our vision is to create a sanctuary for quality care, combining luxury, elegance and innovation,”says Anna. “A place where every customer can expect exceptional service and leave ready to embrace life’s beautiful moments.”

The salon also has exclusive offers and deals on its website, so you can experience luxury at gentle prices.

Book your glamour time today

Whether you’re a resident of Monaco or just passing through, every visit to Glam Monte Carlo is an opportunity to enjoy a moment out of time, where beauty, luxury and wellness combine to create an unforgettable experience.

Thanks to the Mobile Glam service, you can also experience this unique expertise in your own home, in your hotel or even on your yacht, bringing the salon’s exclusivity to wherever you want it.

With its exceptional service and world-class expertise, Glam Monte Carlo is the place to be if you are looking for excellence. “I want every customer to feel the radiant energy of the Côte d’Azur and leave our salon feeling pampered and confident, ready to live life to the full,”concludes Anna.

Book your treatment now and enter a world where beauty, aesthetics and wellness are elevated to an art form. You’ll leave the salon, in the heart of Monte Carlo, more glamorous than ever, ready to shine in the streets of the Principality.

Practical details

Glam Beauty Salon:

Where: 12 Avenue des Spélugues 98000 Monaco

Contact: +33 6 07 93 62 81

When: Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 7pm

