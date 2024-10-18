Preview: Stern Lille test awaits Hutter’s AS Monaco

Adi Hutter was on hand for the pre-match press conference to give his thoughts ahead of AS Monaco’s exciting encounter with LOSC Lille on Friday night.

ASM eager to remain top of Ligue 1

Sitting pretty atop the Ligue 1 standings, the Austrian tactician is keen for his team to keep up their momentum following the international break and extend their impressive unbeaten streak to 10 games.

“It’s a fact, we started the season very well, but it was the same situation at the same time last year. We are unbeaten in both competitions so we have to keep up the momentum,” Hutter insisted.

“Very big opponents are coming and for me Lille are one of the best teams in the championship. They are also in the Champions League. When you remember the last match (1-0 victory), it was a very difficult encounter. We must expect a challenge tomorrow night against Lille. Statistics never lie! It’s true, we are happy with our start to the season. But the championship is not a 100m, it’s more like a 400m. We have 19 points after seven games, it’s huge, it means that everyone wants to beat us. We will have to be careful because several big teams are waiting for us in the coming months, but we are ready and physically fit to face them.”

Lille not be taken lightly

Fully aware of what a force to be reckoned with Lille are, the experienced manager was keen to point out what a tough night at the office his ASM are set for against a side that recently defeated Real Madrid in the Champions League.

“They had some difficulties at the beginning of the season, but now they have stabilised. They have changed their structure a little, but most of the time they play 4-2-3-1. They have very interesting players like Edon Zhegrova, one of the best in the league, Ayyoub Bouaddi, who is only 17 years old and an incredible talent, and Bafode Diakite and Angel Gomes,” he explained.

“They also have a very good, experienced coach, who is making his return to Ligue 1, in Bruno Genesio. We both beat a top team in Spain. On our side, it was Barcelona, ​​and for them, Real Madrid.

Majecki set to return

Another hot topic covered was the return of Radoslaw Majecki between the posts, as Hutter announced he’ll be starting instead of Philipp Kohn, who has been in excellent form for Les Monegasques, with the Polish shot-stopper given the nod now he’s recovered from injury.

“Radoslaw will be back in goal tomorrow. Last season, when Philipp arrived, he was clearly the No. 1, then we changed during the season to Radek, who became our first-choice goalkeeper,” stated the 54-year-old.

“It was largely thanks to him that we got to the Champions League. We then swapped positions when he got injured in the summer, but now that he’s back and fit, he’s taking his place. It was a very tough decision to make because Philipp had a very good start to the season.

“We had a conversation with both goalkeepers. I had a lot of empathy for Philipp, who works hard every day, but he was really professional and he respects this decision. Radek owes his return to his performances last year. In twelve games, he had kept six clean sheets and had been truly incredible. But I have not forgotten that Philipp has done a remarkable job this season. I repeat, I am happy to be able to count on three top goalkeepers. I would also like to highlight Yann Lienard, in whom I also have confidence.”

Exciting Ilenikhena

Monaco’s tremendously exciting attacking sensation, George Ilenikhena, was also on the agenda. Having made a bright start to life with the Principality club, it was little wonder how delighted Hutter’s been by the strong impact he’s already had. Indeed, given Folarin Balogun’s sidelined with a dislocated shoulder, the youngster will be ready to rise to the occasion and make the most of his chances to stamp his mark.

“It’s an opportunity for him, he’ll be available to play. We mustn’t forget his age because he recently celebrated his 18th birthday. He’s a talented striker, we’re giving him time to develop here, but he’ll be able to play more games than before. With Balo’s injury, we have two strikers at the moment. Takumi can also play in that position, but of course, George has the talent to make the starting eleven,” Hutter commented.

“George is also very strong, but he can improve in his physical condition, and sometimes in his ball protection. He understands the right movements to make during the last 15 days of training and I hope he can translate that onto the pitch as quickly as possible.”

Ready for victory

Although many members of Monaco’s squad have been away on international duty, expect ASM to still come out swinging and be up for the challenge ahead vs. Lille in their quest to maintain their sensational form and not relinquish their hard-earned top spot on the table.