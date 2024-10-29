World Rugby Awards return to Monaco

The nominees for the World Rugby Awards will be announced 6 days before the ceremony. © World Rugby

It will be the fourth time the Principality has hosted this prestigious ceremony.

It’s almost time for the World Rugby Awards ceremony to return to Monaco’s Salle des Étoiles. Placed under the High Patronage of Princess Charlene, it will take place on 24 November and will signal the end of the international rugby season.

Advertising

“We are delighted to return to Monaco, an iconic venue with links to some of the world’s most prestigious sporting events, for the World Rugby Awards 2024, after an exceptional year of international rugby,” said World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin.

A total of 14 prizes will be awarded, in both rugby union and rugby 7s, to the best male and female players of the year, as well as the best coach, the revelations and the ‘Dream Team’.

Princess Charlène lends valued support for Monegasque rugby

The list of nominees in the different categories will not be revealed until Monday 18 November. It was put together by a high-profile jury made up of rugby legends, World Rugby Hall of Fame members and former Award winners such as Thierry Dusautoir, Kieran Read and Rachael Burford. Antoine Dupont, winner of the 2021 Best Player award, is already one of the favourites to succeed All Black loose forward Ardie Savea.

From Monday 18 to Wednesday 20 November, fans will have the chance to vote online for the International Rugby Players Try of the Year (Men’s and Women’s).