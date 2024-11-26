The 21st Monte-Carlo Film Festival, where only comedy counts

It’s a fixture on Monaco’s annual film calendar! From 27 to 30 November 2024, the Grimaldi Forum will be full of laughter as it hosts the 21st Monte-Carlo Comedy Film Festival.

Devised and organised by Ezio Greggio, the event celebrates the world of comedy film with an eclectic programme and prestigious figures in attendance. The jury for the 21st edition, chaired by Anne Brochet, also includes Alain-Fabien Delon, Federica Sabatini and Ricky Memphis.

Audiences will be able to see international films in competition, including Le procès du chien (Switzerland, France), El Profesor (Argentina), Paul & Paulette take a bath (Great Britain), Universal Language (Canada), La Scommessa (Italy), Una casa en flames (Spain) and A sudden case of Christmas (United States) among others.

As well as the screenings, conferences and workshops will give participants the chance to talk to emblematic figures from the comedy genre, a unique opportunity for film enthusiasts and students.

The festival will end on a high note on Saturday 30 November with an awards ceremony hosted by Ezio Greggio. Trophies will be awarded to the best works and artists, at the festive and glamorous event.

Practical details:

Prices : €60, students (under 25) €45 and under-12s €35.

Bookings can be made via the Grimaldi Forum website or by telephone on 99 99 30 00.

