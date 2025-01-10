Where to head for an afterwork in Monaco

Many venues provide cocktails of all kinds, to be enjoyed on their terrace. All rights reserved

Fancy a drink after work? We’ve got you covered, with a few addresses in the Principality and some ‘refreshing’ happy hour deals.

Brasserie de Monaco

© Brasserie de Monaco

Head over to Port Hercule to check out one of the Principality’s must-visit establishments. The Brasserie de Monaco has a wide selection of cocktails and wines. You can also enjoy a pizza or tapas for around twenty euros. Not forgetting, of course, Monaco beer, brewed on site using organic malts. During happy hour (6-8pm), pints are €4.50, as are Monaco shandies.

Route de la Piscine, 98000 Monaco

Opening hours:

Monday to Sunday, 12 noon to 1am.

Le Rouge et le Blanc

© Le Rouge et le Blanc

Next stop, Fontvieille port, and a wine cellar that is renowned in the Principality. There’s an extensive selection of wines to sample, including Corbières, Minervois, Cabardès and Limoux. Prices range between €13 and €156 for a bottle of red or white wine. Rosé has a lower price tag, and there are only four bottles on the winelist. Platters, salads and toasts can be served on the terrace facing the Rock of Monaco.

22 Quai Jean-Charles Rey, 98000 Monaco

Opening hours:

Monday: 11.30 am – 3pm

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 11.30 am – 1am

Saturday: 6pm – 1am

Closed on Sundays

Gerhard’s

© Gerhard’s Café

On to Fontvieille harbour, and a timeless venue that everyone has heard of: Gerhard’s Café. The Bavarian-influenced bar offers a wide choice of beers, wines and snacks. You can also try Bavarian specialties. As for prices, you should expect to pay around €8 for a beer and around €20 for a bottle of wine. A cosy place in a great setting with views of the Rocher. Open until around 1.30 am, this venue can magically transform your afterwork into a whole evening out!

42 Quai Jean-Charles Rey, 98000 Monaco

Opening hours:

Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 3 am.

Sunday: 11am – 3am

Norma

Norma is one of the latest venues to open at La Condamine market. Situated above the food hall, the restaurant has a large terrace with a view over the Place d’Armes. You can eat here at lunchtime and in the evening, but there is also an outdoor bar offering a wide range of beverages. Wine by the glass, cocktails, beers and soft drinks are all on the menu. There are cold cuts and cheese boards to accompany your Mojito, Spritz or Blue Coast, as well as mini-pizzas.

Mezzanine, Marché de la Condamine, 1st floor, Pl. d’Armes, 98000 Monaco

Aperitif – Happy Hour : every day from 5 pm to 7 pm

Trinity

©Trinity Irish Bar Monaco

The Trinity Irish Bar Monaco is your gateway to Ireland. It features both a cocktail club and an Irish pub. The first offers signature cocktails in a luxurious setting, while the second serves a wide range of beers and spirits. A pint costs €9 and bottled beers are €10-12. All with a typical Irish pub atmosphere, just a stone’s throw from the Japanese Garden.

7 Rue du Portier, 98000 Monaco

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: Noon to 3 am.

Saturday from 6 pm to 3 am.

Closed on Sundays

La Rascasse

© La Rascasse

With its prime location on the legendary Formula 1 corner of the same name, La Rascasse is an institution in the Principality. Located at the end of Port Hercule, the bar and its dance floor are perfect for unwinding after a long day. Tapas to share such as tacos, kebabs and samoussas are available, priced 15 euros. Drinks are all half price before 8pm (€8 for cocktails, €5 for a glass of wine, and the same for a pint). The ideal place for a festive, tasty aperitif with the option of dancing the night away.

1 Quai Antoine 1er, 98000 Monaco

Opening hours

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 4.30 pm – 3.30 am

Friday, Saturday: 6.30 pm – 4.30 am

Bella Vita

©Bella Vita

Bella Vita is a popular meeting point for local regulars In the heart of the La Condamine district. A pizzeria and brasserie, the restaurant also serves as a café. You can stop by for a glass of wine, a cold beer or a cocktail for lovers of spritzers and mojitos, for around ten euros.

21 Rue Princesse Caroline, 98000 Monaco

Opening hours:

Open daily from 7 am to 11.30 pm

Espresso Napoletano

©Instagram / Espresso Napoletano

Looking for a nice coffee break? Espresso Napoletano lays on a 100% Italian atmosphere for breakfast, lunch or an aperitif with colleagues and friends.

34-36 Boulevard d’Italie, 98000 Monaco

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 7.30 am – 8 pm

Saturday: 8 am – 3 pm

