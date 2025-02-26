Iñigo Lopez De La Osa becomes first Monegasque rider to reach Global Champions League

A young rider to keep a close eye on. His exemplary career is in line with Monaco's ambitions © Daniela Cursi / Savoir Sport

At just 21 years of age, Iñigo Lopez De La Osa Franco has joined the ranks of show jumping’s elite by becoming the first Monegasque rider to take part in the prestigious Global Champions League.

Iñigo Lopez De La Osa Franco has been indulging his passion for horse riding since the age of 11. Now 21, he has become the first Monegasque rider to join the Global Champions League, the most prestigious show jumping competition in the world. The circuit is often nicknamed the ‘Formula 1’ of equestrian sport, given the level of competition and spectacular performances.

Advertising

Guided by Simon Delestre

Spotted by Jan Tops, the founder of the Global Champions League, Iñigo was quickly singled out as a young talent to watch. He will be teaming up with some exceptional riders in the Stockholm Hearts, including Sweden’s Malin Baryard Johnsson, team gold medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Switzerland’s Jane Richard, China’s Qinyu Pang and Belgium’s famous Olivier and Nicola Philippaerts.

Iñigo will be coached by French champion Simon Delestre, team bronze medallist at the Paris 2024 Games, and will have his first taste of the prestigious circuit during the first leg, in Doha (Qatar), from 27 February to 2 March.

Sport and studies, a double challenge

Despite his youth, Iñigo manages to combine top-level sport with his studies. Currently reading industrial engineering at Eindhoven University, he is also planning a solid career in the equestrian world.

In addition to his exploits on horseback, he has founded his own sports organisation, an ambitious project backed up by a carefully crafted structure. Along with this combination of sporting and academic pursuits, he also has an affinity for Italian culture, his mother being of Italian descent.

A family-run breeding concern in Italy with his future in mind

His family is passionate about horse riding and has settled in Ventimiglia, Liguria, where they have been running a horse stud since 2017. Its purpose is to train promising young horses for competition, providing Iñigo with the partners he needs to climb the show-jumping ladder. Definitely a young rider to keep an eye on.

Iñigo Lopez, Monegasque rider: “Why not one day compete in the Olympic Games? »