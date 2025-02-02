Ligue 1: Biereth hat-trick powers AS Monaco to victory vs. Auxerre

Despite trailing at the interval, a superb hat-trick from Mika Biereth powered AS Monaco to a crucial 4-2 victory over Auxerre at the Stade Louis II under the eyes of President Dmitry Rybolovlev.

The Match

Making just the one change from the Champions League loss vs. Inter Milan, Adi Hutter brought in Biereth for Breel Embolo, which proved to be a masterstroke, for this encounter.

Starting the match strongly by controlling possession while keeping Auxerre at bay, Les Monegasques had the upper hand in the early running.

AJA then roared into life and appeared to have taken the lead 15 minutes in, however, only for Gaetan Perrin’s effort to be ruled out for offside.

Monaco finally found their attacking groove from yet another superb set-piece, as Thilo Kehrer nodded home following a trademark corner from specialist Lamine Camara to put Monaco ahead 10 minutes prior to the break.

Auxerre rapidly responded, though, as they bagged two goals in quick succession through Sinaly Diomande and Jubal, with the latter coming from the penalty spot, to grab a 1-2 lead at the interval.

Wanting his team to come out swinging in the second stanza, Hutter’s triple change at half-time to bring on Caio Henrique, Soungoutou Magassa and Embolo did just that.

Quickly getting back on level terms courtesy of Biereth’s close-range strike after some top work by Embolo, this was a key catalyst towards Monaco going on to enjoy a brilliant final half-hour.

ASM wasted little time in racing to the lead again, for Biereth applied a wonderful finish to Henrique’s delivery. The Danish youth international then completed his quickfire hat-trick, that took less than 10 minutes, by finding the back of the net smartly to cap off Embolo’s quality approach play.

Both teams closed out the game by trading chances, but Monaco ultimately ran out 4-2 winners to shoot up to third in the Ligue 1 standings.

Hutter’s Debrief

“The first half was frustrating. The score at half-time was deserved for Auxerre (1-2). Everything was missing during the first 45 minutes, we were not aggressive enough and far from our playing ideas. We lacked emotion and energy,” explained the Austrian tactician.

“I congratulate my team for a very good second half and for the three goals scored as well as the change of result. Congratulations to Mika Biereth for his hat-trick in eight minutes, it’s always something special. I’m happy after the Champions League match against Inter Milan to be able to pick up three more points.”

He then added this on Biereth’s masterclass: “He came from an Austrian club, Sturm Graz, so I have a good connection with him (smiles) and he is also a fantastic lad in the dressing room! He showed us today that he is a real finisher and he didn’t only score easy goals, it’s in his nature.

“He likes to run and fight for the ball, he’s making a real impact at the moment with his four goals in three games. He’s not selfish, he combines with his teammates. He’s really special and he’s adapting well, but now there are several games coming up – he has to stay focused.”

Key Stats

By the numbers, the fact ASM held the ascendancy in terms of expected goals (2.63 to 1.57), shots inside the box (9 to 7), big chances created (4 to 2), passes in the opposition half (227 to 101) and touches inside the box (23 to 18) illustrated they were good value for the win.

PSG On The Horizon

Up next for Hutter’s men is a huge test against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes, where they’ll be eager to carry their momentum from their smashing Auxerre triumph into this colossal clash.