Pink Ribbon Monaco breast cancer walk returns in February

The event is organised in partnership with the Monegasque Athletics Federation.

For 13 years, Pink Ribbon Monaco has been organising an annual walk to promote breast cancer prevention and awareness. This year it will take place on Sunday 9 February 2025.

It is scheduled to set off at 10.15 am from Monaco’s Port Hercule, and the 5km route will take in the Palace, the Cathedral, the Oceanographic Museum and the terraces of the Casino Monte-Carlo, making it accessible for all ages and abilities. Babies in strollers, children, people with reduced mobility, the elderly and even pets are all welcome!

As this is a charity event, the aim is not to complete the course in record time, but to showcase an important cause. And rather than wearing a number on their bib, participants will be able to write messages to support or pay tribute to people with the disease, past and present.

Registration is free for children under thirteen. Other participants must pay 30 euros to take part in the walk. Tombola tickets will also be on sale (€10 for 5 tickets) and a commemorative T-shirt will be donated by the event’s partner.

All funds raised by Pink Ribbon Monaco will go to a good cause, as they will be donated to a study on lobular breast cancer screening in Monaco.

You can sign up on the Pink Ribbon Monaco website.