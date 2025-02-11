Preview: Hutter and AS Monaco switch focus to Champions League clash with Benfica

On the occasion of his 55th birthday, AS Monaco manager Adi Hutter attended the pre-match press conference ahead of his team’s massive Champions League first leg play-off fixture against Benfica.

Stern test

First on the agenda was his side’s preparations and mindset for this crucial clash, as ASM will look to come out firing following their tough loss to Benfica last November.

Advertising

“It will be a big game for us again against Benfica. However, there are differences between the league phase and the play-offs, as is the case tomorrow. We want to get a good result before the return to Lisbon, because having been there once with Frankfurt, it is a fantastic stadium with a fantastic crowd,” Hutter explained.

© AS Monaco

“Tomorrow we will have to play the same type of game as in the first meeting before Wilfried Singo’s red card, because we were good. We will also have to be ready mentally to be able to beat Benfica. In a double confrontation, the Portuguese club is perhaps the favourite because they beat us once in Monaco, but we will do everything to reach the next round.”

Dealing with the emotion

How vital dealing with the emotions and pressure that come with such a monumental match was then discussed by Hutter, as he insightfully touched on the need to keep a cool head.

“I like it when we play football with emotion, but we have to be really smart to control it. I wasn’t happy with some decisions in the last game against Benfica. The red card for Wilfried Singo was very harsh, while Alvaro Carreras should have been sent off for committing two big fouls. That’s football, it was a long time ago now. We will have to be careful with Benfica because they are a fantastic team and a historic club. We will have to be particularly wary of the crosses where they had shown their qualities in the last ten minutes with Vangelis Pavlidis or the substitutes Zeki Amdouni and Arthur Cabral. We will have to be vigilant on the small details to gain an advantage before the return to Lisbon. It will be a great match tomorrow evening,” he told the media.

“Nicolas Otamendi is also a player who plays with a lot of emotion, but he is better in his management. He won the World Cup and he is one of the best defenders in the world. His experience can help the young players who play alongside him by giving them confidence. In general, they have more experience, while on our side, we are a younger team with many players who have not yet participated in Champions League qualifying matches. We may not have a player like him in the squad, but we also have quality, and I am happy with that.”

© AS Monaco

Benfica’s stars

Given what a talented team Benfica are, hearing Hutter’s thoughts on their quality and what a fine collection of players they have made for interesting reading.

“Di Maria is a player that can be compared to Otamendi. He won the Champions League, the World Cup and he is a former PSG player. He has had a fantastic career and was one of the best in the world. It is not easy to replace a player of this importance,” insisted the experienced boss.

© AS Monaco

“We will see tomorrow if he is on the pitch or if he will be there for the return. But he is not the only one who can be decisive, I am thinking in particular of Pavlidis, who is in very good form. They also have a very good style of play and are one of the best teams in transition in Europe. We will have to avoid silly mistakes. In my opinion, it is still a different team without Angel Di Maria.

“Pavlidis is particularly solid, as is Cabral. I like their style of play in 4-3-3 with Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu and Florentino Luis in midfield. Since that game, we have struggled a bit more in the league, but we have been solid in the Champions League despite a difficult schedule. We are happy to have obtained 13 points by beating Barcelona and Aston Villa. It is true that we conceded a lot of goals in big games, but it is also great experience for our young players. At Benfica, they may have more, but that is our philosophy. We are happy to face them again.”

© AS Monaco

Favourite tag

When quizzed on who has the edge heading into this encounter, the Austrian tactician’s response was typically measured, giving the Eagles a slight advantage.

“We lost the first game here in Monaco. Benfica’s history is also impressive, they were close to reaching the semi-final of the Champions League in 2022-2023. I don’t want to put us as outsiders, but if I have to name a favourite, I would say Benfica. However, we are a team with high ambitions that wants to play at its best tomorrow,” commented the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss.

© AS Monaco

“We know that we will have to play a fantastic game and pay attention to the details that can be decisive. In November, we managed to regain the lead by being one down and I think we were the best team on the pitch. However, in ten minutes, Di Maria was decisive and decided the outcome of the match. It will be a new encounter tomorrow and another opportunity for us. They will be favourites in this double confrontation, but we have the ability to reach the next round.”

Avoiding mistakes

Knowing how costly mistakes have been for his team this term, this is something that Hutter is keen to rectify quickly, for he’s well aware if they can address this issue, this will lead to far better results. Hutter and his team are focusing on trusting the process in their quest to continue improving both individually and collectively.

“When I stop learning, the best thing for me would be to stop my job. It is always important to develop as a coach and understand why we are struggling. There are always explanations, but we must be careful not to see them as excuses. We have conceded goals too easily with big mistakes, this is an area where we must improve. In addition, we have challenged formidable opponents in the last two months like PSG three times, Aston Villa and Inter Milan away,” stated the 55-year-old.

© AS Monaco

“We always want to learn, I believe in my players and our style of play. There weren’t many players who had already participated in this competition, so it’s part of the progression and development of our young players, and I’m delighted to guide them as coach of AS Monaco.”

Moment of truth

With all the talking done and both teams ready for battle, watching how this one unfolds will be captivating, as Monaco will need to be at a level resembling their best, much like they were during their iconic victories over Barcelona and Aston Villa, to secure a strong result.