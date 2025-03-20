Monaco's Best
Events

Don’t know which university to choose? Come to the Forum des Universités Étrangères de Monaco!

Published on 20 March 2025
university monaco
The FUEM 2025 will help you reach your ideal academic destination © APEM
- 20 March 2025
Monaco is getting set to host an event that promises to broaden the horizons of students in the Principality and beyond.

The second edition of the Forum des Universités Étrangères de Monaco (FUEM – Foreign Universities Forum), organised by the Association des Parents d’Elèves de Monaco (APEM – parents’ association), will take place on Wednesday 19 April 2025 at the Auditorium Rainier III. From 9am to 6 pm, young people in search of academic excellence will be able to explore a host of international career paths, talking directly to representatives of prestigious institutions from all over the world.

Meetings that will shape their future

“The FUEM creates a unique space for direct discussions between students and universities,” explains Raffaella Olivieri, President of the APEM. These one-on-one sessions will enable participants to compare curricula, discover innovative courses and obtain tailored guidance to help them hone their plans for studying abroad.

A day for fact-finding, with no barriers

The event, which is entirely free and open to all-comers, aims to be a catalyst for students’ ambitions. Whether you are looking for a bachelor’s or master’s degree course or a doctorate, the forum provides an opportunity to explore your options in a prestigious setting.

